DowDuPont to Record $4.6 Billion Charge as Agriculture Unit Suffers

DowDuPont's agriculture unit is taking a $4.6 billion charge in the third quarter after the business lowered its long-term expectations on sales and profits, a move that underscores challenges agribusinesses are facing in the Americas.

AmEx Raises Forecast, as Card Business, Merchant Count Grows

The financial-services company, which is on track to post a record year in terms of profit and revenue, on Thursday raised its annual forecast, thanks to growth in its card business, merchant network and lending.

Coca-Cola Shuffles Executives; CEO Names a No. 2

CEO James Quincey promoted company veteran Brian Smith into Coca-Cola's vacant No. 2 role and disclosed the retirement of finance chief Kathy Waller.

CBS Names Two Showtime Executives to Senior Positions

CBS promoted two executives from subsidiary Showtime to senior leadership positions at CBS as the media company works to remake itself after a recent tumultuous stretch.

StarKist to Plead Guilty in Price-Fixing Probe

StarKist has agreed to plead guilty to a felony antitrust offense for fixing prices on canned tuna and faces a fine of up to $100 million, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Uber Borrows $2 Billion in Debut Bond Sale

Uber Technologies sold its first-ever bonds, issuing $2 billion of debt to fund operations as it prepares for an IPO expected next year.

U.S. Startup Accuses Huawei of Trying to Steal Its Technology

An escalating battle between the U.S. and China for tech supremacy is playing out in federal court between Huawei and a Silicon Valley startup backed by Microsoft.

Noble Seeks U.S. Bankruptcy Protection As It Pursues Debt Restructuring

Noble Group Ltd. filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday in order to prevent creditors in the U.S. from potentially disrupting its plan to restructure $3.5 billion in debt.

Malaysia's Petronas Set to Buy 10% Stake in Giant Oman Gas Field

Malaysia's state oil company has agreed to acquire about a 10% stake in the giant Khazzan natural gas field in Oman, giving Petronas a toehold in one of the biggest fracking projects ever completed outside the U.S.

Secretive Data Company Palantir Weighs Giant Public Offering

Data-mining giant Palantir Technologies is weighing an initial public offering likely to be among the largest in recent years.