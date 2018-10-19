Daimler Issues Profit Warning, Sending Shares Down

Daimler warned of "significantly lower" earnings for the full year and said profit had dropped 27% in the three months to Sept. 30, sending shares to a five-year low.

P&G Posts Strongest Sales Growth in Five Years

Procter & Gamble reported stronger sales in the latest quarter, driven by gains in the beauty segment, as the consumer-products giant seeks to snap a stretch of lackluster growth.

Facebook Turns to U.K. Politician to Help Repair Image

Facebook has hired Britain's former deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, as its top policy and communications executive, giving a Silicon Valley outsider the task of mending the social network's image.

Amazon Revisits Some Cities as HQ2 Decision Looms

Amazon executives have made a fresh round of visits to several of the 20 finalists for its $5 billion second-headquarters project, fueling added anticipation as it nears a decision in a process that has stretched over more than a year.

Honeywell Cuts Profit Outlook on Expected Spinoff Impacts

Honeywell International lowered its profit guidance to reflect the spinoffs in its home and transportation businesses, while also reporting positive quarterly results.

Arkansas Bank's Shares Tank on Loan Losses

Shares of Bank OZK fell 23% after the bank said it had charged off almost $46 million on two different real-estate credits.

IPG Posts Strong Sales Growth in Third Quarter

Interpublic Group of Cos. cited improvements in the economy and interest in its recent acquisition of data company Acxiom Marketing Solutions in reporting strong third-quarter sales growth.

Frustrated Investors Want Frackers to Consolidate

A private-equity firm is urging oil producer Resolute Energy to merge with a rival, the latest salvo in a growing campaign by some investors to force shale drillers to consolidate.

Tech Startups Stoke Market for IPOs

After years on the stock market's sidelines, a number of highly valued Silicon Valley companies are gearing up to go public as soon as next year. Among the IPO candidates are ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, and data-mining specialist Palantir Technologies.

Schlumberger Profit Rises as Global Energy Activity Remains Strong

Schlumberger's profit rose 18% in the latest period from a year earlier as the oil-field services company benefited from stronger energy development activity world-wide.