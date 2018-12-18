Volkswagen Supplier to Pay $35 Million Fine in Emissions-Cheating Probe

IAV, a Volkswagen supplier, has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $35 million fine for its role in the German auto giant's emissions-cheating scheme.

Regulator Fines Glencore Copper Unit $21.3 Million

Canada's main stock-market regulator issued a record $21.3 million fine to a Glencore-controlled copper-mining company to settle allegations that it misled investors.

EQT, KKR Among Potential Bidders for Long Beach Container Terminal

Global investors including EQT Partners and KKR & Co. are looking at bidding for the Long Beach Container Terminal in Southern California, as are seasoned ship operators Seaspan and Hyundai Merchant Marine.

Darden Says Diners Are Trading Up Amid Strong Labor Market

A strong labor market is pushing diners at Darden's restaurant chains to splurge, helping overcome weaker traffic at Olive Garden during its latest quarter.

Big Pharma Wins Drug Approval in China Ahead of West for First Time

China has approved AstraZeneca and Fibrogen's new anemia drug roxadustat, marking the first time a medicine from a global pharmaceutical company has received the green light there before any other market.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Raising $500 Million in Funding

Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, is set to raise $500 million at a $30.5 billion valuation, in a bid to help get a satellite-internet service off the ground.

Charter Reaches Settlement With New York Over Internet Service Quality

Charter Communications will pay more than $174 million as part of a settlement following a probe by the New York state attorney general into the quality of service provided to customers.

Facebook's Sandberg Vows Action Following Reports of Russian Interference

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the social network must do more to protect users from disinformation efforts, after reports found Russian trolls tried to suppress African-American voter turnout in 2016.

Rent-A-Center Ends Deal to Be Acquired by Vintage Capital

Rent-A-Center said it terminated its roughly $800 million agreement to be acquired by Vintage Capital Management after the investment firm didn't extend the deal's deadline.

Huawei Slams Efforts to Block It From 5G Rollout

A top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies branded as irresponsible efforts to block the company's sale of 5G products and said its equipment is safe, challenging foreign officials to back up claims that it poses a cybersecurity threat.