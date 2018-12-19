Russian Aluminum Giant Rusal Removed from U.S. Sanctions List

The U.S. Treasury Department says it will remove Russian aluminum giant Rusal from its sanctions list, following divestment by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Judge Approves American Tire Chapter 11 Plan

American Tire Distributors won confirmation of a chapter 11 plan that will swap out $1.1 billion in bond debt for control of the largest tire distributor in the U.S.

U.K. Court Upholds Ruling Granting Uber Drivers Worker Rights

Uber Technologies faces higher labor costs in the U.K. after a court upheld a ruling that granted the company's drivers a type of employment status.

Square Revives Request to Start a Bank

Square plans to refile paperwork with state and federal regulators to open a wholly owned bank in Utah, as the financial-technology firm seeks to offer loans, deposit accounts and prepaid cards to small businesses.

General Mills Gets Boost From Charging More for Its Food

Raising prices this year helped General Mills improve its profit margin despite higher freight costs and disappointing sales growth.

SoftBank's Biggest Backers Balk at Planned $16 Billion Acquisition of WeWork

Key investors in SoftBank's giant tech fund have balked at a planned $16 billion investment in co-working startup WeWork, leaving SoftBank Chief Masayoshi Son to find an alternative as his ambitions hit up against the limits of his financial firepower.

Germany to Widen Scrutiny of Telecom Equipment Amid Huawei Concerns

Germany has urged global telecom vendors bidding for infrastructure projects there to submit their technology for official scrutiny-a sign that concerns about foreign agents using equipment vulnerabilities to snoop isn't limited to Huawei.

Wife of Jailed Nissan Director Greg Kelly Says He's a Victim of Boardroom Coup

The wife of Greg Kelly, the Nissan director jailed alongside former Chairman Carlos Ghosn in Japan, said her husband was caught up in a plot by the CEO to seize control of the car maker from Mr. Ghosn. Nissan says alleged misconduct landed them in jail.

Pfizer, Glaxo to Create Over-the-Counter Drug Giant

Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline plan to combine their consumer health units and eventually spin off the joint venture, creating the world's largest seller of drugstore staples.

Apple Pushes Out Software Update to Avoid China iPhone Ban

Apple sought to avoid a ban on the sale of older iPhones in China by releasing a software update that some lawyers say could allow the company to keep selling those products in the world's largest smartphone market.