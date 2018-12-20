ABInBev to Partner With Canadian Pot Company

In Anheuser-Busch InBev's first foray into the cannabis market, its Labatt subsidiary will team up with Tilray Inc. to research marijuana-infused drinks for the Canadian market. The companies said they will invest up to $50 million each.

Pinterest Prepares for Early 2019 IPO

Pinterest is actively preparing for an IPO that could come as soon as April, joining a line of tech companies ramping up plans to go public.

D.C. Attorney General Files Privacy Suit Against Facebook

The District of Columbia attorney general filed suit against Facebook, alleging the company "failed to protect the privacy of its users" in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Pier 1 Taps Former Restaurant Executive as Interim CEO

Pier 1 Imports has appointed an interim chief executive officer, tapping a member of its board to serve as the temporary leader of the struggling company.

Marlboro Maker Nears Deal That Values Juul at $38 Billion

Altria Group is nearing a deal to take a 35% stake in e-cigarette startup Juul Labs at a roughly $38 billion valuation, an investment that would make Juul one of the most valuable private companies.

Judge Raises Stakes in McKinsey, Alix Disclosure Dispute

A Texas judge said Tuesday that a dispute between Jay Alix, founder of AlixPartners, and McKinsey & Co. over bankruptcy conflicts disclosures "brings into play everything I took an oath to protect."

U.S. Sanctions Russian Intelligence Agents Over Attacks

The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions against Russia, blacklisting 15 intelligence agents linked to attacks including the attempted assassination of a former spy in the U.K. and election interference.

Judge Approves American Tire Chapter 11 Plan

American Tire Distributors won confirmation of a chapter 11 plan that will swap out $1.1 billion in bond debt for control of the largest tire distributor in the U.S.

U.K. Court Upholds Ruling Granting Uber Drivers Worker Rights

Uber Technologies faces higher labor costs in the U.K. after a court upheld a ruling that granted the company's drivers a type of employment status.

General Mills Gets Boost From Charging More for Its Food

Raising prices this year helped General Mills improve its profit margin despite higher freight costs and disappointing sales growth.