News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/20/2018 | 11:16am CET
Carlos Ghosn Closer to Release as Bid to Extend Detention Without Bail Is Rejected

Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn moved closer to being released on bail after the Tokyo District Court took the highly unusual step of rejecting a request by prosecutors to extend his period of detention without the possibility of bail. 

 
Warburg-Backed Glansaol Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale

New York-based maker of beauty and personal-care products filed for bankruptcy protection to pursue a sale of the company. 

 
Gymboree Shops for Bankruptcy Financing as It Prepares Filing

The children's retailer is looking for a bankruptcy loan as it prepares for a second chapter 11 filing in less than two years, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
ABInBev to Partner With Canadian Pot Company

In Anheuser-Busch InBev's first foray into the cannabis market, its Labatt subsidiary will team up with Tilray Inc. to research marijuana-infused drinks for the Canadian market. The companies said they will invest up to $50 million each. 

 
Pinterest Prepares for Early 2019 IPO

Pinterest is actively preparing for an IPO that could come as soon as April, joining a line of tech companies ramping up plans to go public. 

 
D.C. Attorney General Files Privacy Suit Against Facebook

The District of Columbia attorney general filed suit against Facebook, alleging the company "failed to protect the privacy of its users" in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. 

 
Pier 1 Cuts Spending, Appoints New CEO as Retailer Posts 9-Month Loss

Pier 1 Imports disclosed the first steps of an aggressive plan to return the retailer to profitability-under new direction-and acknowledged that efforts to revamp sales had fallen short and may have confused customers. 

 
Marlboro Maker Nears Deal That Values Juul at $38 Billion

Altria Group is nearing a deal to take a 35% stake in e-cigarette startup Juul Labs at a roughly $38 billion valuation, an investment that would make Juul one of the most valuable private companies. 

 
Judge Raises Stakes in McKinsey, Alix Disclosure Dispute

A Texas judge said Tuesday that a dispute between Jay Alix, founder of AlixPartners, and McKinsey & Co. over bankruptcy conflicts disclosures "brings into play everything I took an oath to protect." 

 
U.S. Sanctions Russian Intelligence Agents Over Attacks

The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions against Russia, blacklisting 15 intelligence agents linked to attacks including the attempted assassination of a former spy in the U.K. and election interference.

