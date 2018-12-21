Carlos Ghosn Re-Arrested on Suspicion of Shifting Personal Losses to Nissan

Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn was re-arrested on suspicion of shifting personal losses to Nissan, derailing his plans for bail.

Sears's $82.5 Million Note Sale to Cyrus Is Thrown Into Doubt

The judge presiding over Sears Holdings Corp.'s bankruptcy suggested an $82.5 million bankruptcy sale didn't follow proper procedure and may have unfairly disadvantaged investors who bought insurance on the company's debt.

Campbell Names Clouse New CEO

Campbell Soup named food-industry veteran Mark Clouse its new chief executive.

McKinsey Advised GenOn Energy About Bankruptcy Case While Having Interest in Outcome

The consulting firm's retirement trust held two undisclosed investments in hedge funds that were creditors of the power producer.

Nike Strides to Strong Sales Growth

Nike's sales rose 10% in the latest quarter as the apparel and footwear seller continued to ride strong demand world-wide while weathering backlash for an advertising campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Juul Looks to Marlboro Maker for More Sway in Washington

Altria's $12.8 billion investment in Juul gives the e-cigarette maker more marketing muscle and a benefit that would have been unthinkable from a cigarette company in the past: an easier path to Washington's approval.

Cigna and Express Scripts Seal Merger

Cigna completed its $54 billion acquisition of Express Scripts, setting up a battle among giant health companies to try to cut health-care costs.

Ad Agency CEO Calls on Marketers to Take Collective Stand Against Facebook

Mat Baxter, CEO of Initiative, an Interpublic Group of Cos. agency, wrote on his LinkedIn page that it was time to "take a collective stand" against Facebook.

Conagra Feels Freezer Burn After Pinnacle Deal

Conagra Brands is losing momentum in the freezer aisle, calling into question its recent $8.2 billion purchase of Pinnacle Foods.

Apple Infringed on Qualcomm Patent, German Court Rules

Apple has infringed on a patent owned by Qualcomm, a German court found, in a ruling that could lead to a sales ban on some iPhone models in Western Europe's second-largest smartphone market.