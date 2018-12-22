HNA in Talks to Sell Ingram Micro to Apollo Global

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in discussions to sell Ingram Micro to private-equity firm Apollo Global Management, according to people familiar with the matter. HNA is seeking $7.5 billion, including debt, for Ingram, one of the people said

UBS to Pay $68 million to Settle State Libor-Manipulation Claims

UBS will pay $68 million to end state investigations into alleged manipulation of a key lending benchmark that was considered one of the most important barometers of the world's financial health.

Goldman CEO Defends Firm on 1MDB Accusations

Goldman Sachs chief David Solomon made his most forceful defense yet of the firm, which is under fire for its dealings with a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund at the center of an international bribery scandal.

Chat Startup Discord Tops $2 Billion Valuation

Discord, which makes chat software popular among videogame players, is now valued at $2.05 billion after a new funding round, the startup's second this year as it expands its footprint.

JD.com Founder Liu Won't Face Charges in Sexual Assault Case

Minneapolis authorities have decided not to charge Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong in a sexual-misconduct case, bringing to a close a turbulent period for the founder of e-commerce site JD.com since he was accused of rape in late August.

Campbell Stumbles Into New Controversy

Campbell should have delayed hiring the former Pinnacle Foods chief executive, after criticism from Conagra.

Sprint to Pay $330 Million to Settle N.Y. Tax Probe

Sprint agreed to pay $330 million in a settlement with New York state for failing to collect adequate state and local taxes on some of its wireless calling plans.

PepsiCo North America CEO Albert Carey to Retire at End of March

The chief executive officer of PepsiCo North America, Albert Carey, will retire at the end of March after nearly 40 years with the company.

Amazon to Lease 10 More Freighters from Air Transport Services

Amazon.com, in a move to expand its air-cargo operation and reduce reliance on UPS and FedEx, will lease another 10 freighter aircraft from Air Transport Services.

McKinsey and Jay Alix Prepare for Bankruptcy Court Duel

AlixPartners founder Jay Alix will be deposed by lawyers for McKinsey & Co. as a clash over McKinsey's disclosure practices heats up in a Houston bankruptcy court.