Nissan CEO Says Board Majority Rejected Renault Request for Shareholder Meeting

Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said a majority of Nissan's board supported the company's refusal to call a snap shareholder meeting in response to the indictment of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct.

Huawei Says Its Gear Is Safe; U.K. Officials Aren't Sure Anymore

U.K. authorities are increasingly concerned that Huawei Technologies Co. hasn't fixed a software issue in its telecommunications equipment, months after a British lab flagged it.

Venezuela-Guyana Feud Halts Exxon Project

An oil exploration ship contracted by Exxon Mobil and the government of Guyana was approached by Venezuela's navy, rekindling a border dispute between the two nations and pushing the U.S. major to halt research work in one of its most-promising energy prospects.

Sears Workers' Chaotic, Heartbreaking Last Christmas

This is the last Christmas at Sears for thousands of workers across the country after the company filed for bankruptcy protection. For many, it is a season tinged with nostalgia, bitterness, uncertainty and stress.

'Aquaman' Tops Start of Hollywood's Busiest Movie Week

Hollywood woke up to some big-ticket presents-and a few lumps of coal-at the holiday box office this weekend.

Carlos Ghosn's Detention Extended Into New Year

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn can be held without possibility of bail for an additional 10 days, ensuring he will spend Christmas behind bars.

Indonesia Wrests Control of Freeport's Grasberg Mine, Ending Long Battle

Indonesia assumed control of one of the world's largest copper and gold mines from U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan, closing a nearly $4 billion deal that marks the end of decades-old contracts.

Facebook's Lonely Conservative Takes on a Power Position

Joel Kaplan, a former White House aide to a Republican president, has emerged as Facebook's protector against allegations of political bias-and thus one of its most powerful and controversial executives.

Evan Spiegel's Imperious Style Made Snapchat a Success-Until Users Fled

Snap, which was once seen as a viable competitor to Facebook, is struggling after the CEO ignored warnings about a redesign that proved unpopular. With usership and the share price falling, analysts and employees are raising questions about whether his trust-your-gut management instincts can help pull the company through.

JD.com Founder Faces Backlash at Home

While U.S. prosecutors declined to charge Liu Qiangdong after a sexual-assault investigation, the Chinese e-commerce billionaire faced biting criticism in China's court of public opinion.