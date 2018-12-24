Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 01:16pm CET
Retailers Wrapping Up Holidays With Cheer

Stores have met the lofty sales expectations set by analysts, showing that many chains continue to reap the benefits of a strong U.S. economy and rising consumer confidence. Delivery companies have also held up so far during the holiday season. 

 
Akzo Nobel Spinoff Nouryon Seeks Price Rises to Offset Higher Raw Material Costs

Dutch chemicals company Nouryon plans to continue raising prices, boost productivity and increase production capacity in preparation for a potential stock-market listing. 

 
Nissan Board Rejects Renault Request for Shareholder Meeting

Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said a majority of Nissan's board supported the company's refusal to call a snap shareholder meeting in response to the indictment of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct. 

 
Huawei Says Its Gear Is Safe; U.K. Officials Aren't Sure Anymore

U.K. authorities are increasingly concerned that Huawei Technologies Co. hasn't fixed a software issue in its telecommunications equipment, months after a British lab flagged it. 

 
Venezuela-Guyana Feud Halts Exxon Project

An oil exploration ship contracted by Exxon Mobil and the government of Guyana was approached by Venezuela's navy, rekindling a border dispute between the two nations and pushing the U.S. major to halt research work in one of its most-promising energy prospects. 

 
Sears Workers' Chaotic, Heartbreaking Last Christmas

This is the last Christmas at Sears for thousands of workers across the country after the company filed for bankruptcy protection. For many, it is a season tinged with nostalgia, bitterness, uncertainty and stress. 

 
'Aquaman' Tops Start of Hollywood's Busiest Movie Week

Hollywood woke up to some big-ticket presents-and a few lumps of coal-at the holiday box office this weekend. 

 
Carlos Ghosn's Detention Extended Into New Year

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn can be held without possibility of bail for an additional 10 days, ensuring he will spend Christmas behind bars. 

 
Indonesia Wrests Control of Freeport's Grasberg Mine, Ending Long Battle

Indonesia assumed control of one of the world's largest copper and gold mines from U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan, closing a nearly $4 billion deal that marks the end of decades-old contracts. 

 
Facebook's Lonely Conservative Takes on a Power Position

Joel Kaplan, a former White House aide to a Republican president, has emerged as Facebook's protector against allegations of political bias-and thus one of its most powerful and controversial executives.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aDNB DE NEDERLANDSCHE BANK : New projection shows higher Dutch net international investment position
PU
07:45aEuro, yen draw investors as U.S. uncertainty hurts dollar
RE
07:44aTSX futures fall on lower oil prices
RE
07:38aMarkets far from merry as stock losses extend into seventh day
RE
07:22aChina to step up support for small and private firms - cabinet
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : SAIL steel for Bogibeel Bridge
PU
07:15aFour New Voters to Join Fed's Key Panel Amid Rate-Increase Uncertainty
DJ
07:11aSouth Africa's rand firms as U.S. political uncertainty weighs on dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude edges up, but concern over demand limits gains
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3European shares falter as worst year since 2008 fades away
4HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
5CME GROUP : Euronext moves on Oslo stock exchange with $711 million bid

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.