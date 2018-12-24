Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 03:16pm CET
Akzo Nobel Spinoff Nouryon Seeks Price Rises to Offset Higher Raw Material Costs

Dutch chemicals company Nouryon plans to continue raising prices, boost productivity and increase production capacity in preparation for a potential stock-market listing. 

 
Retailers Wrapping Up Holidays With Cheer

Stores have met the lofty sales expectations set by analysts, showing that many chains continue to reap the benefits of a strong U.S. economy and rising consumer confidence. Delivery companies have also held up so far during the holiday season. 

 
Nissan Board Rejects Renault Request for Shareholder Meeting

Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said a majority of Nissan's board supported the company's refusal to call a snap shareholder meeting in response to the indictment of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct. 

 
Venezuela-Guyana Feud Halts Exxon Project

An oil exploration ship contracted by Exxon Mobil and the government of Guyana was approached by Venezuela's navy, rekindling a border dispute between the two nations and pushing the U.S. major to halt research work in one of its most-promising energy prospects. 

 
Sears Workers' Chaotic, Heartbreaking Last Christmas

This is the last Christmas at Sears for thousands of workers across the country after the company filed for bankruptcy protection. For many, it is a season tinged with nostalgia, bitterness, uncertainty and stress. 

 
Carlos Ghosn's Detention Extended Into New Year

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn can be held without possibility of bail for an additional 10 days, ensuring he will spend Christmas behind bars. 

 
Facebook's Lonely Conservative Takes on a Power Position

Joel Kaplan, a former White House aide to a Republican president, has emerged as Facebook's protector against allegations of political bias-and thus one of its most powerful and controversial executives. 

 
Evan Spiegel's Imperious Style Made Snapchat a Success-Until Users Fled

Snap, which was once seen as a viable competitor to Facebook, is struggling after the CEO ignored warnings about a redesign that proved unpopular. With usership and the share price falling, analysts and employees are raising questions about whether his trust-your-gut management instincts can help pull the company through. 

 
'Aquaman' Tops Start of Hollywood's Busiest Movie Week

Hollywood woke up to some big-ticket presents-and a few lumps of coal-at the holiday box office this weekend. 

 
JD.com Founder Faces Backlash at Home

While U.S. prosecutors declined to charge Liu Qiangdong after a sexual-assault investigation, the Chinese e-commerce billionaire faced biting criticism in China's court of public opinion.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pDollar weakens on government shutdown concerns, weaker stocks
RE
03:20pWEST SUFFOLK FOREST HEATH AND ST EDMUNDSBURY COU : Councils awarded £335,500 to spark ground breaking smart energy pilot
PU
03:20pTOP POSTS : Entry-Level Home Inventory Yields Declining New Home Size
PU
03:18pWall Street set to open lower in shortened session
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:55pSOCAR STATE OIL OF AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC : built and installed single-handedly a new offshore platform at Bulla-deniz field
PU
02:45pChicago Fed National Activity Index Rose in November
DJ
02:40pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of Government Stocks
PU
02:31pUK markets fall on Christmas eve, no Santa rally in sight
RE
02:07pCURRENCIES : Dollar Slides In Thin Holiday Trading
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
2FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
3Oil falls in line with stricken stock markets
4European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.