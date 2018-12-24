Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/24/2018 | 11:16pm CET
Tracking Stock for VMware Slides Ahead of Dell's Return to Public Market

The stock that tracks Dell Technologies' interest in software firm VMware traded down sharply Monday after a window closed for shareholders to elect to get cash in connection with Dell's plan to buy them out. 

 
Venezuela-Guyana Feud Halts Exxon Project

An oil exploration ship contracted by Exxon Mobil and the government of Guyana was approached by Venezuela's navy, rekindling a border dispute between the two nations and pushing the U.S. major to halt research work in one of its most-promising energy prospects. 

 
Software Firm Mindbody Going Private in $1.9 Billion Cash Deal

Mindbody, which develops software platforms for fitness, yoga and spa businesses, is going private following deal with Vista Equity Partners. 

 
Retailers Wrapping Up Holidays With Cheer

Stores have met the lofty sales expectations set by analysts, showing that many chains continue to reap the benefits of a strong U.S. economy and rising consumer confidence. Delivery companies have also held up so far during the holiday season. 

 
Akzo Nobel Spinoff Nouryon Seeks Price Rises to Offset Higher Raw Material Costs

Dutch chemicals company Nouryon plans to continue raising prices, boost productivity and increase production capacity in preparation for a potential stock-market listing. 

 
Nissan Board Rejects Renault Request for Shareholder Meeting

Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said a majority of Nissan's board supported the company's refusal to call a snap shareholder meeting in response to the indictment of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct. 

 
Malaysia's AirAsia Group to Sell up to 29 Aircraft to Castlelake for $768 Million

Castlelake will buy a company called Merah Aviation Asset Holding Ltd., which holds 25 existing aircraft and another four new aircraft to be delivered in 2019, AirAsia said in a statement. 

 
Sears Workers' Chaotic, Heartbreaking Last Christmas

This is the last Christmas at Sears for thousands of workers across the country after the company filed for bankruptcy protection. For many, it is a season tinged with nostalgia, bitterness, uncertainty and stress. 

 
Carlos Ghosn's Detention Extended Into New Year

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn can be held without possibility of bail for an additional 10 days, ensuring he will spend Christmas behind bars. 

 
Facebook's Lonely Conservative Takes on a Power Position

Joel Kaplan, a former White House aide to a Republican president, has emerged as Facebook's protector against allegations of political bias-and thus one of its most powerful and controversial executives.

