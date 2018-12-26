Nissan's Greg Kelly Released From Tokyo Jail on Bail

Former Nissan Motor representative director Greg Kelly was released on bail, breaking Japanese prosecutors' monthlong hold over one of the defendants in their case against former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Malaysia's AirAsia Group to Sell up to 29 Aircraft to Castlelake for $768 Million

Castlelake will buy a company called Merah Aviation Asset Holding Ltd., which holds 25 existing aircraft and another four new aircraft to be delivered in 2019, AirAsia said in a statement.

Maintenance Lapse Is Flagged as Initial Problem Leading to Lion Air Crash

Investigators of the Lion Air crash in October believe the improper calibration of an airspeed sensor during maintenance touched off the sequence of events that led to the jetliner's deadly plunge into the Java Sea.

Toys 'R' Us Stores Are Selling Fast

The retailer has closed around 800 stores this year, and many of the closed properties have become hot commodities on the open market.

Marriott International's Bigger Size Could Mean Paying Lower Fees to Expedia

Marriott International and Expedia Group are in the final stages of negotiations over how much the world's largest hotel company will pay the online booking giant.

Shinola Hotel Anchors New Detroit Development

The $100 million Shinola Hotel will open Jan. 2 in Detroit. The 129-room lodging is the latest addition to a resurgent downtown of fast-filling new and renovated office buildings and apartments.

Tracking Stock for VMware Slides Ahead of Dell's Return to Public Market

The stock that tracks Dell Technologies' interest in software firm VMware traded down sharply Monday after a window closed for shareholders to elect to get cash in connection with Dell's plan to buy them out.

Venezuela-Guyana Feud Halts Exxon Project

An oil exploration ship run by Exxon Mobil Corp. halted work and fled after being intercepted by Venezuela's Navy, rekindling a border dispute between the two nations.

Software Firm Mindbody Going Private in $1.9 Billion Cash Deal

Mindbody, which develops software platforms for fitness, yoga and spa businesses, is going private following a deal with Vista Equity Partners.

Retailers Wrapping Up Holidays With Cheer

Stores have met the lofty sales expectations set by analysts, showing that many chains continue to reap the benefits of a strong U.S. economy and rising consumer confidence. Delivery companies have also held up so far during the holiday season.