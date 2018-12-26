Blue Apron Links With Dieters in Comeback Effort

Blue Apron Holdings, the meal-kit pioneer, has entered a partnership with WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, giving it potential access to millions of customers interested in healthy eating.

'Black Panther,' 'Avengers' Top Record 2018 Box Office

"Black Panther" and other Disney superheroes powered Hollywood to a record year at the box office, which is expected to finish 2018 with ticket sales up about 6% from last year's returns.

China's JD.com Plans $1 Billion Share Buyback

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com announced a $1 billion share buyback program in a bid to lift stock prices weighed down by concerns about China's economy and potential criminal charges against the company's CEO.

Holiday Retail Sales Are Strongest in Years

Shoppers delivered the strongest holiday sales increase for U.S. retailers in six years, according to early data.

Nissan's Greg Kelly Released From Tokyo Jail on Bail

Former Nissan Motor representative director Greg Kelly was released on bail, breaking Japanese prosecutors' monthlong hold over one of the defendants in their case against former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Malaysia's AirAsia to Sell Up to 29 Aircraft to Castlelake

Private investment firm Castlelake will buy a company called Merah Aviation Asset Holding Ltd., which holds 25 existing aircraft and another four new aircraft to be delivered in 2019, AirAsia said in a statement.

Maintenance Lapse Is Flagged as Initial Problem Leading to Lion Air Crash

Investigators of the Lion Air crash in October believe the improper calibration of an airspeed sensor during maintenance touched off the sequence of events that led to the jetliner's deadly plunge into the Java Sea.

Toys 'R' Us Stores Are Selling Fast

The retailer has closed around 800 stores this year, and many of the closed properties have become hot commodities on the open market.

Marriott International's Bigger Size Could Mean Paying Lower Fees to Expedia

Marriott International and Expedia Group are in the final stages of negotiations over how much the world's largest hotel company will pay the online booking giant.

Shinola Hotel Anchors New Detroit Development

The $100 million Shinola Hotel will open Jan. 2 in Detroit. The 129-room lodging is the latest addition to a resurgent downtown of fast-filling new and renovated office buildings and apartments.