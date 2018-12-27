Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/27/2018 | 09:16am CET
JPMorgan to Settle SEC Claims About Handling of ADRs

JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $135 million to settle claims that it improperly handled thousands of transactions involving foreign companies' shares, the latest penalty in a wide-ranging probe of misconduct in the market. 

 
AMC Movie-Subscription Service Surpasses 600,000 Members

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s movie-subscription program has grown faster than the theater chain expected, giving the company a predictable revenue stream as it battles for consumer attention. 

 
Verizon Warns Fios Customers About Possible Blackout of ESPN, Disney Channels

The telecom giant criticized Walt Disney for raising programming fees ahead of the Dec. 31 expiration of a carriage agreement between the two companies. 

 
Why There Was No Christmas Cheer for Retail Stocks

Retail shares have fallen over the past month as investors have worried about their 2019 prospects. 

 
Finra Slaps Morgan Stanley With $10 Million Fine Over Anti-Money Laundering Program

Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay a $10 million fine to settle a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority probe into the firm's compliance with rules designed to detect and prevent money laundering. 

 
Blue Apron Links With Dieters in Comeback Effort

Blue Apron Holdings, the meal-kit pioneer, has entered a partnership with WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, giving it potential access to millions of customers interested in healthy eating. 

 
'Black Panther,' 'Avengers' Top Record 2018 Box Office

"Black Panther" and other Disney superheroes powered Hollywood to a record year at the box office, which is expected to finish 2018 with ticket sales up about 6% from last year's returns. 

 
China's JD.com Plans $1 Billion Share Buyback

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com announced a $1 billion share buyback program in a bid to lift stock prices weighed down by concerns about China's economy and potential criminal charges against the company's CEO. 

 
Nissan's Greg Kelly Released From Tokyo Jail on Bail

Former Nissan Motor representative director Greg Kelly was released on bail, breaking Japanese prosecutors' monthlong hold over one of the defendants in their case against former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn. 

 
Malaysia's AirAsia to Sell Up to 29 Aircraft to Castlelake

Private investment firm Castlelake will buy a company called Merah Aviation Asset Holding Ltd., which holds 25 existing aircraft and another four new aircraft to be delivered in 2019, AirAsia said in a statement.

