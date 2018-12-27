Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 01:16pm CET
Beleaguered JD.com Plans Revamp

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is revamping operations in what analysts said is a bid to calm investors about the company's plunging stock price and heavy reliance on its founder, who won't face sex-assault charges in the U.S. 

 
India's Tighter E-Commerce Rules Frustrate Amazon and Walmart Plans

Foreign companies will no longer be allowed to sell products from their own affiliated companies in India, a new challenge to Amazon and Walmart as they bet billions on the nascent market. 

 
JPMorgan to Settle SEC Claims About Handling of ADRs

JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $135 million to settle claims that it improperly handled thousands of transactions involving foreign companies' shares, the latest penalty in a wide-ranging probe of misconduct in the market. 

 
AMC Movie-Subscription Service Surpasses 600,000 Members

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s movie-subscription program has grown faster than the theater chain expected, giving the company a predictable revenue stream as it battles for consumer attention. 

 
Verizon Warns Fios Customers About Possible Blackout of ESPN, Disney Channels

The telecom giant criticized Walt Disney for raising programming fees ahead of the Dec. 31 expiration of a carriage agreement between the two companies. 

 
Why There Was No Christmas Cheer for Retail Stocks

Retail shares have fallen over the past month as investors have worried about their 2019 prospects. 

 
Finra Slaps Morgan Stanley With $10 Million Fine Over Anti-Money Laundering Program

Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay a $10 million fine to settle a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority probe into the firm's compliance with rules designed to detect and prevent money laundering. 

 
Blue Apron Links With Dieters in Comeback Effort

Blue Apron Holdings, the meal-kit pioneer, has entered a partnership with WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, giving it potential access to millions of customers interested in healthy eating. 

 
'Black Panther,' 'Avengers' Top Record 2018 Box Office

"Black Panther" and other Disney superheroes powered Hollywood to a record year at the box office, which is expected to finish 2018 with ticket sales up about 6% from last year's returns. 

 
Nissan's Greg Kelly Released From Tokyo Jail on Bail

Former Nissan Motor representative director Greg Kelly was released on bail, breaking Japanese prosecutors' monthlong hold over one of the defendants in their case against former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:43aUK shoppers down for third consecutive year on Boxing Day
RE
07:41aChina says direct trade talks with U.S. in January, pledges more opening
RE
07:38aUK defence minister says he has grave concerns about Huawei - Times
RE
07:36aDramatic stock market rally runs out of stream
RE
07:35aDramatic stock market rally runs out of stream
RE
07:34aDramatic stock market rally runs out of stream
RE
07:31aEXCLUSIVE : Foxconn to begin assembling top-end Apple iPhones in India in 2019 - source
RE
07:26aCarige's top investor to meet ECB after blocked cash call-sources
RE
07:19aRussia plays down idea of forming joint organisation with OPEC given U.S. sanctions risk
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price
5BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO : BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY : Inside China's strategy in the soybean t..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.