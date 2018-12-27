The Investment That Cost Apple $9 Billion in 2018

Many large companies, including Apple, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, have used much of the windfall from the 2017 tax overhaul to buy back shares. But the recent plunge in stock prices has made that look like a bad idea.

Huawei Reports Bumper 2018 Sales Despite Setbacks in the West

Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies said it expects 21% revenue growth for 2018 despite having spent much of the year fighting cybersecurity challenges by the U.S. and its allies.

From Tardy to On-Time: Spirit Airlines Tries to Shed Old Image

Spirit Airlines was on time more often than any other U.S. airline in October, according to the latest available government data. The complaint rate in the first nine months of this year is down 75% from the same period in 2015.

A Chill From Beijing Buffets China's Tech Sector

After years of thriving under Beijing's relatively light hand, China's fast-growing technology sector is facing an unfamiliar situation: stepped-up government scrutiny.

McDonald's Bets on Breakfast-Again

McDonald's is adding meatier sandwiches and $1 sandwiches to its breakfast menu, focusing on mornings to address a softening in U.S. sales and rivals' new breakfast offerings.

Markets Aren't Helping Deutsche Bank Shake Off Bad News

Investment banking is getting more difficult, just as the German lender needs support.

Beleaguered JD.com Plans Revamp

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is revamping operations in what analysts said is a bid to calm investors about the company's plunging stock price and heavy reliance on its founder, who won't face sex-assault charges in the U.S.

India's Tighter E-Commerce Rules Frustrate Amazon and Walmart Plans

Foreign companies will no longer be allowed to sell products from their own affiliated companies in India, a new challenge to Amazon and Walmart as they bet billions on the nascent market.

Time Is Running Out for Unprofitable Chinese Startups

The demise of a popular bike-sharing company signals tougher times for China's speculative tech sector.

JPMorgan to Settle SEC Claims About Handling of ADRs

JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $135 million to settle claims that it improperly handled thousands of transactions involving foreign companies' shares, the latest penalty in a wide-ranging probe of misconduct in the market.