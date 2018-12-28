Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 01:16am CET
Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards

Kenneth Chenault, the former chairman and chief executive of American Express Co., is stepping down next year from his board roles at International Business Machines Corp. and Procter & Gamble Co. 

 
The Investment That Cost Apple $9 Billion in 2018

Many large companies, including Apple, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, have used much of the windfall from the 2017 tax overhaul to buy back shares. But the recent plunge in stock prices has made that look like a bad idea. 

 
Huawei Reports Bumper 2018 Sales Despite Setbacks in the West

The Chinese tech company said it expects 21% revenue growth for 2018 despite having spent much of the year fighting cybersecurity challenges by the U.S. and its allies. 

 
Sen. Johnny Isakson Called FBI on Behalf of MiMedx Group

Sen. Johnny Isakson called the FBI in 2017 to follow up on a complaint lodged by the founder of biomedical company MiMedx Group against an investor who criticized the company and its founder. 

 
A Chill From Beijing Buffets China's Tech Sector

After years of thriving under Beijing's relatively light hand, China's fast-growing technology sector is facing an unfamiliar situation: stepped-up government scrutiny. 

 
Ghosn Investigators Focus on Ties to Saudi Businessman

The latest investigation by Tokyo prosecutors into Nissan Motor's Carlos Ghosn centers on his relationship with a Saudi Arabian businessman, Khaled Al Juffali, who runs part of Nissan's Middle East business. 

 
From Tardy to On Time: Spirit Airlines Tries to Shed Old Image

Spirit was on time more often than any other U.S. airline in October, according to the latest available data. 

 
McDonald's Bets on Breakfast-Again

McDonald's is adding meatier sandwiches and $1 sandwiches to its breakfast menu, focusing on mornings to address a softening in U.S. sales and rivals' new breakfast offerings. 

 
Markets Aren't Helping Deutsche Bank Shake Off Bad News

Investment banking is getting more difficult, just as the German lender needs support. 

 
Beleaguered JD.com Plans Revamp

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is revamping operations in what analysts said is a bid to calm investors about the company's plunging stock price and heavy reliance on its founder, who won't face sex-assault charges in the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54aYen and franc draw safe-haven bid on renewed growth fears
RE
01:53aFed survey points to a scaling back of bets on emerging market gains
RE
01:50aAsia stocks edge up as Wall St. extends comeback rally
RE
01:48aJean-Pierre Thomas becomes Rusal's new board chairman as part of deal with U.S.
RE
01:37aAsia stocks edge up as Wall Street extends comeback rally
RE
01:31aJapan Nov. industrial output down 1.1 percent month/month - METI
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11aBOJ policymakers warned of darkening global outlook - December meeting summary
RE
01:10aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Tribunal Finds Injury—Cold-Rolled Steel from China, Korea and Vietnam
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
2BLUEROCK'S TOTAL INCOME+ REAL ESTATE FUND : Announces 24th Consecutive Distribution for Q4 at a 5.25% Annua..
3HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health I..
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Wins $712.5 Million Navy Contract
5DEADLINE ALERT: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Actio..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.