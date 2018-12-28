Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/28/2018 | 05:16am CET
Chinese Property Stocks Get a Shot of Adrenaline

Major Chinese property stocks have rebounded in the fourth quarter as Beijing maneuvers to stabilize the sector. 

 
Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards

Kenneth Chenault, the former chairman and chief executive of American Express Co., is stepping down next year from his board roles at International Business Machines Corp. and Procter & Gamble Co. 

 
The Investment That Cost Apple $9 Billion in 2018

Many large companies, including Apple, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, have used much of the windfall from the 2017 tax overhaul to buy back shares. But the recent plunge in stock prices has made that look like a bad idea. 

 
Huawei Reports Bumper 2018 Sales Despite Setbacks in the West

The Chinese tech company said it expects 21% revenue growth for 2018 despite having spent much of the year fighting cybersecurity challenges by the U.S. and its allies. 

 
Sen. Johnny Isakson Called FBI on Behalf of MiMedx Group

Sen. Johnny Isakson called the FBI in 2017 to follow up on a complaint lodged by the founder of biomedical company MiMedx Group against an investor who criticized the company and its founder. 

 
A Chill From Beijing Buffets China's Tech Sector

After years of thriving under Beijing's relatively light hand, China's fast-growing technology sector is facing an unfamiliar situation: stepped-up government scrutiny. 

 
Ghosn Investigators Focus on Ties to Saudi Businessman

The latest investigation by Tokyo prosecutors into Nissan Motor's Carlos Ghosn centers on his relationship with a Saudi Arabian businessman, Khaled Al Juffali, who runs part of Nissan's Middle East business. 

 
From Tardy to On Time: Spirit Airlines Tries to Shed Old Image

Spirit was on time more often than any other U.S. airline in October, according to the latest available data. 

 
McDonald's Bets on Breakfast-Again

McDonald's is adding meatier sandwiches and $1 sandwiches to its breakfast menu, focusing on mornings to address a softening in U.S. sales and rivals' new breakfast offerings. 

 
Markets Aren't Helping Deutsche Bank Shake Off Bad News

Investment banking is getting more difficult, just as the German lender needs support.

