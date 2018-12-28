Tesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board

Tesla. has named two new independent directors to its board as part of a settlement between the SEC and the electric-car company's chief executive.

Former McKinsey Executive Imprisoned by Saudis

Saudi Arabian officials arrested a partner at consulting giant McKinsey in 2017 and have been holding him in detention since then, people familiar with the matter say. In recent months, he has been repeatedly beaten, two of those people said.

Yankees in Talks With Amazon, Sinclair to Bid for YES Network

The Yankees have held discussions with many potential partners about buying the 80% stake in the sports network that it doesn't own.

Why the Coffee Business Will Get Cold

Coffee has been a relative bright spot for major food companies. That may not last.

Plastic Is Big Food's Next Headache

A public backlash over plastic waste is forcing makers of top household brands to rethink their packaging. The extra costs will need to be explained to investors.

Chinese Property Stocks Get a Shot of Adrenaline

Major Chinese property stocks have rebounded in the fourth quarter as Beijing maneuvers to stabilize the sector.

New India Tech Rules Could Face Pushback from U.S. Firms

As India tightens restrictions on foreign e-commerce players, American firms could raise ideological concerns, aiming to protect their data from government snooping except in extreme cases.

Big Buyers Beware the New Trustbusters

Regulators are increasingly focusing on the power that large companies from Apple to Walmart have over their workers and suppliers, and companies appear to be aware of the risk. Investors should take note, too.

Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards

Kenneth Chenault, the former chairman and chief executive of American Express Co., is stepping down next year from his board roles at International Business Machines Corp. and Procter & Gamble Co.

The Investment That Cost Apple $9 Billion in 2018

Many large companies, including Apple, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, have used much of the windfall from the 2017 tax overhaul to buy back shares. But the recent plunge in stock prices has made that look like a bad idea.