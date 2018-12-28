Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/28/2018 | 07:16pm CET
Wells Fargo to Pay States About $575 Million to Settle Customer Harm Claims

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $575 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that a fake-account scandal in its retail bank and improper auto-loan and mortgage charges harmed customers. 

 
Dell Returns to Public Equity Markets

Dell Technologies Inc. made its re-entry to the public markets, five years after its eponymous founder and a big private-equity firm took it private in the biggest-ever technology leveraged buyout. 

 
Tesla Adds Larry Ellison, Musk's 'Close Friend,' to Board

Tesla named two new independent directors including Oracle's Larry Ellison, a public booster of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as the board has been under pressure to increase oversight of its outspoken founder. 

 
Remember Priceline? After a Comeback and a Name Change, It's Betting Big on China

Renamed Booking, the company has made a spectacular comeback since the dot-com bust. Now, it is investing heavily in Chinese travel startups. 

 
Former McKinsey Executive Imprisoned by Saudis

Saudi officials arrested a partner at consulting giant McKinsey in 2017 and have been holding him in detention since, people familiar with the matter say. In recent months, he has been beaten, two of those people said. 

 
Aphria Says Green Growth Brands Bid Undervalues Company

Aphria said Friday that a bid by Xanthic Biopharma "significantly undervalues the company," and told shareholders that the offer appears quite risky. 

 
Yankees in Talks With Amazon, Sinclair to Bid for YES Network

The New York Yankees have held discussions with many potential partners about buying the 80% stake in the sports network that it doesn't own. 

 
The Real Winners in Biotech

The biotech industry descends on San Francisco next month for the weeklong J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the only sure thing is that a small fortune will be left behind at the hotels and restaurants that soak the conference goers. 

 
Why the Coffee Business Will Get Cold

Coffee has been a relative bright spot for major food companies. That may not last. 

 
Plastic Is Big Food's Next Headache

A public backlash over plastic waste is forcing makers of top household brands to rethink their packaging. The extra costs will need to be explained to investors.

08:30pAISEESOFT YEAR END SALE IS PROVIDING MULTIPLE WAYS TO BUDGET YOUR MONEY : This is the biggest discount ever
SE
08:28pQ&A : Can Trump Remove Powell as Fed Chairman?
DJ
08:24pSeven New Year's Tax Resolutions for 2019
DJ
08:01pYANKEES IN TALKS WITH AMAZON, SINCLAIR TO BID FOR YES NETWORK : Wsj
RE
07:59pHog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
RE
07:56pYen jumps as investors stay cautious amid volatile stock moves
RE
07:40pOil prices steady near year-and-a-half lows ahead of New Year
RE
RE
07:37pLARRY ELLISON : Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board, ending U.S. charges
RE
RE
