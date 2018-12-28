Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 11:16pm CET
Wells Fargo to Pay States $575 Million to Settle Customer Harm Claims

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $575 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that a fake-account scandal in its retail bank and improper auto-loan and mortgage charges harmed customers. 

 
Toy Sellers Fall Short Without Toys 'R' Us

Despite vigorous efforts to court customers who would otherwise have shopped at the shuttered retailer, the toy industry appears to have largely missed out on the holiday spending spree during that critical time of year. 

 
Dell Returns to Public Stock Markets

Dell Technologies made its re-entry to the public markets, five years after its eponymous founder and a big private-equity firm took it private in the biggest-ever technology leveraged buyout. 

 
Chinese Property Stocks Get a Shot of Adrenaline

Major Chinese property stocks have rebounded in the fourth quarter as Beijing maneuvers to stabilize the sector. 

 
Tesla Adds Ellison, Musk's 'Close Friend,' to Board

Tesla named two new independent directors including Oracle's Larry Ellison, a public booster of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as the board has been under pressure to increase oversight of its outspoken founder. 

 
Canadian Pot Producer Aphria Rejects Takeover Bid

Canadian cannabis producer Aphria refused an unsolicited takeover offer from Green Growth Brands, saying the bid is too low and risky. 

 
Remember Priceline? After a Comeback and a Name Change, It's Betting Big on China

Renamed Booking, the company has made a spectacular comeback since the dot-com bust. Now, it is investing heavily in Chinese travel startups. 

 
Former McKinsey Executive Imprisoned by Saudis

Saudi officials arrested a partner at consulting giant McKinsey in 2017 and have been holding him in detention since, people familiar with the matter say. In recent months, he has been beaten, two of those people said. 

 
Yankees in Talks With Amazon, Sinclair to Bid for YES Network

The New York Yankees have held discussions with many potential partners about buying the 80% stake in the sports network that it doesn't own. 

 
The Real Winners in Biotech

The biotech industry descends on San Francisco next month for the weeklong J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the only sure thing is that a small fortune will be left behind at the hotels and restaurants that soak the conference goers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pLARRY ELLISON : Tesla names close Musk friend Larry Ellison to board
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:56pUtilities Flat as Traders Hedge on Rates, Growth Views -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:55pCommunications Services Cos Give Back Some of Midweek Gains -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:54pTrade wars cost U.S., China billions of dollars each in 2018
RE
04:52pTech Down as Rebound Rally Stalls -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:52pBOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Note Yield Falls To Nearly Six-month Low
DJ
04:51pFinancials Down as Market Wobbles Continue -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:49pConsumer Cos Down After Pending-Homes Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Germany paves way for upgrading exhaust systems on older diesel cars
3APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
4FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : First Republic Bank to Join S&P 500 on Jan 2
5TESLA : Tesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.