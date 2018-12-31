Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/31/2018 | 05:16am CET
Carlos Ghosn Can Be Held in Jail Until Jan. 11, Tokyo Court Says

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn can be held in jail without the possibility of bail until Jan. 11, lengthening a detention that has gone on for a month and a half. 

 
Wells Fargo to Pay States $575 Million to Settle Customer Harm Claims

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $575 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that a fake-account scandal in its retail bank and improper auto-loan and mortgage charges harmed customers. 

 
Toy Sellers Fall Short Without Toys 'R' Us in Critical Season

Despite vigorous efforts to court customers who would otherwise have shopped at the shuttered retailer, the toy industry appears to have largely missed out on the holiday spending spree during that critical time of year. 

 
Dell Returns to Public Stock Markets

Dell Technologies made its re-entry to the public markets, five years after its eponymous founder and a big private-equity firm took it private in the biggest-ever technology leveraged buyout. 

 
Chinese Property Stocks Get a Shot of Adrenaline

Major Chinese property stocks have rebounded in the fourth quarter as Beijing maneuvers to stabilize the sector. 

 
Tesla Adds Ellison, Musk's 'Close Friend,' to Board

Tesla named two new independent directors including Oracle's Larry Ellison, a public booster of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as the board has been under pressure to increase oversight of its outspoken founder. 

 
Canadian Pot Producer Aphria Rejects Takeover Bid

Canadian cannabis producer Aphria refused an unsolicited takeover offer from Green Growth Brands, saying the bid is too low and risky. 

 
Remember Priceline? After a Comeback and a Name Change, It's Betting Big on China

Renamed Booking, the company has made a spectacular comeback since the dot-com bust. Now, it is investing heavily in Chinese travel startups. 

 
Former McKinsey Executive Imprisoned by Saudis

Saudi officials arrested a partner at consulting giant McKinsey in 2017 and have been holding him in detention since, people familiar with the matter say. In recent months, he has been beaten, two people said. 

 
Yankees in Talks With Amazon, Sinclair to Bid for YES Network

The New York Yankees have held discussions with many potential partners about buying the 80% stake in the sports network that it doesn't own.

