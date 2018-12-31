Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

12/31/2018 | 07:16pm CET
Carlos Ghosn Can Be Held in Jail Until Jan. 11, Tokyo Court Says

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn can be held in jail without the possibility of bail until Jan. 11, lengthening a detention that has gone on for a month and a half. 

 
Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny

U.S.-led efforts to curb Huawei should have been good news for telecom-equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson-but things haven't turned out to be so simple. 

 
How CBS Can Right the Ship in 2019

CBS has a chance to make a fresh start with a new CEO after a bleak year. 

 
Miners Cut Back in Largest U.S. Coal Region

Miners in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana are leaving more of the fossil fuel in the ground as prices fall for alternatives including natural gas. 

 
The Year of Fancy Water and Kombucha

Beverages were a bright spot in an otherwise-weak year for supermarket sales-as long as they were fizzy and claimed to offer more than just refreshment. 

 
Amazon Plans to Add Whole Foods Stores

Amazon.com is planning to build and expand Whole Foods stores across the U.S. to put more customers within range of the e-commerce giant's two-hour delivery service. 

 
Amazon, to Win in Booming Rural India, Reinvents Itself

The retailer is targeting hundreds of millions of new online shoppers in India's countryside by simplifying its order screen with Hindi and videos, opening stores to help people shop and adding a fleet of local deliverymen who can take payments. 

 
Auto Sellers Try Out Amazon-Style Ordering

More car dealers, as well as startups, are offering direct sales through their websites, as consumers become more comfortable buying big-ticket items online. 

 
Retail Report Card for 2018: From Walmart to Tiffany's

Chains that invested to improve stores and boost their e-commerce businesses were rewarded in 2018 as a surging economy lifted consumer confidence and spending. 

 
An Ugly Victory for Hong Kong in the IPO Derby

Several of the biggest listings in Hong Kong this year have subsequently performed poorly.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pWall Street limps to end of a tumultuous year on a positive note
RE
07:24pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Made-in-Alberta plan protects energy jobs
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:46pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on Year-End Demand
DJ
06:29pWEEKLY FYI UPDATE : PG&E Beginning Work Throughout Humboldt County This Week
PU
06:29pODFW OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE : Salvage roadkilled deer and elk with free online permit beginning Jan. 1, 2019
PU
06:19pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Closes 2018 In Missouri vs. Mavericks
PU
06:16pHouse Democrats Lay Out Plan to Reopen Government by Carving Out Wall Fight
DJ
06:09pPGA TOUR : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

