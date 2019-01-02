Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/02/2019 | 09:16am CET
Tencent Not Yet Winning Even as China's Games-Approvals Freeze Melts

Regulators ended their freeze on new videogames approvals, though left industry giants Tencent Holdings and NetEase out in the cold when giving the first group the green light. 

 
Amazon's HQ2 Near D.C. Widens Battle for Tech-Savvy Vets

The tech giant's planned new location in the heart of the U.S. military establishment is creating a new potential battleground for veterans. This time the fight is for them, as employers compete for skilled tech workers. 

 
Netflix Hires Activision Blizzard CFO

Netflix is expected to name Activision Blizzard Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann as its new chief financial officer as early as this week. 

 
Drugmakers Raise Prices on Hundreds of Medicines

Pharmaceutical companies are raising prices on hundreds of drugs, with Allergan setting the pace with increases of nearly 10% on more than two dozen products, according to a new analysis. 

 
Chesapeake Energy, Fracking Pioneer, Bet on Oil. Then Prices Plunged

Chesapeake Energy shifted its focus to oil from natural gas just in time for oil prices to tumble 40% since October. 

 
Counterdrone Technologies Face Slow Ramp-Up at Airports Globally

Despite world-wide concerns about unmanned aircraft buzzing around airports, suppliers of commercial drone-detection equipment generally have been looking elsewhere for sales. 

 
Carlos Ghosn Can Be Held in Jail Until Jan. 11, Tokyo Court Says

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn can be held in jail without the possibility of bail until Jan. 11, lengthening a detention that has gone on for a month and a half. 

 
Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny

U.S.-led efforts to curb Huawei should have been good news for telecom-equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson-but things haven't turned out to be so simple. 

 
How CBS Can Right the Ship in 2019

CBS has a chance to make a fresh start with a new CEO after a bleak year. 

 
Miners Cut Back in Largest U.S. Coal Region

Miners in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana are leaving more of the fossil fuel in the ground as prices fall for alternatives including natural gas.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Year End Review – 2018- Ministry of Finance
PU
09:23aSouth Koreans seek Nippon Steel asset seizure in 'forced labor' case
RE
09:23aOil kicks off 2019 with losses on signs of economic slowdown, surging supply
RE
09:21aMarkets start the way they ended
RE
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14aState Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited is pleased to announce the following vacancies
PU
09:11aNigeria's crude output rises to 2.09 mln bpd in 2018
RE
09:09aPressure on small brokers grows a year after new EU rules
RE
09:00aOil slides into 2019 on economic slowdown, surging supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
