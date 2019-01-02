Drugmakers Raise Prices on Hundreds of Medicines

Pharmaceutical companies are raising prices on hundreds of drugs, with Allergan setting the pace with increases of nearly 10% on more than two dozen products, according to a new analysis.

Investors Cooling on Chinese Technology Startups

The flood of money into Chinese technology startups has abated, dashing hopes of quick windfalls for many investors.

Tariff Exclusions for Certain Steel Imports Sow Confusion

The U.S. has granted 75% of requests so far to exclude steel imports from tariffs that took effect in March, a Wall Street Journal analysis found-covering about 16% of the finished foreign steel entering the U.S.

Tencent Not Yet Winning Even as China's Game-Approval Freeze Melts

Regulators ended their freeze on new videogames approvals, though left industry giants Tencent Holdings and NetEase out in the cold when giving the first group the green light.

Trump's Tech Battle With China Roils Bill Gates Nuclear Venture

Bill Gates said an effort to develop safer and cheaper nuclear reactors at a company he co-founded is now unlikely to proceed because of recent changes in U.S. policy toward China.

Popular Weather App From China Collects Too Much User Data, Security Experts Say

A weather-forecasting app from TCL Communication Technology Holdings-maker of Alcatel smartphones-asks for data beyond what's normal for a weather program, a security firm says.

Dial Down the 5G Hype

That intensive marketing around the new wireless standard masks a more complicated reality. 5G will most certainly be big eventually. But these kinds of rollouts typically take time-and money.

Luxury Industry Has a China Problem

Elite brands' overreliance on Chinese shoppers became obvious in 2018. Among the pitfalls: Sales could turn volatile if consumers curtail spending, and courting Chinese tourists too much may cause overcrowding in European stores.

Amazon's HQ2 Near D.C. Widens Battle for Tech-Savvy Vets

The tech giant's planned new location in the heart of the U.S. military establishment is creating a new potential battleground for veterans. This time the fight is for them, as employers compete for skilled tech workers.

Netflix Hires Activision Blizzard CFO

Netflix is expected to name Activision Blizzard Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann as its new chief financial officer as early as this week.