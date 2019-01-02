Lampert to Bid for Sears Real Estate if Rescue Attempt Fails

Eddie Lampert's hedge fund is interested in scooping up Sears Holdings Corp.'s real estate for $1.8 billion if its offer to buy the company out of bankruptcy as a going concern fails, Sears disclosed in a filing.

Activist Investor Launches Fight for Board Seats at Ad Firm MDC Partners

Hedge fund FrontFour Capital has launched a fight to shake up the board of embattled advertising company MDC Partners.

Tesla Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cuts

Tesla reported Model 3 sedan deliveries that missed Wall Street's estimates and said it would cut prices on all its vehicles, news that drove shares of the electric car maker down more than 8%.

Big Pharma's Big Price Conundrum

Big pharma faces a new twist on an old problem: drug prices.

Roku, Taking Cues From Amazon, Adds Premium Subscriptions

Beginning later this month, Roku will sell subscriptions to premium TV channels such as Starz, Showtime and Epix.

Sears Swap Holders Make Peace With $82.5 Million Cyrus Deal

Credit default swap holders resolved their standoff with one of Sears Holdings Corp.'s largest creditors over an $82.5 million bankruptcy auction that spotlighted potential problems in the multitrillion-dollar derivatives market.

ECB Appoints Administrators at Troubled Banca Carige

The European Central Bank has appointed temporary administrators at troubled Italian lender Banca Carige after a majority of its board members resigned.

Qatar's National Airline Buys Stake in Chinese Carrier

Qatar Airways has acquired a 5% stake in China Southern Airlines as it eyes expansion in one of the world's largest aviation markets and continues to try to reduce the impact of a diplomatic and economic blockade imposed on it by its Arab neighbors.

Investors Cooling on Chinese Technology Startups

The flood of money into Chinese technology startups has abated, dashing hopes of quick windfalls for many investors.

Tariff Exclusions for Certain Steel Imports Sow Confusion

The U.S. has granted 75% of requests so far to exclude steel imports from tariffs that took effect in March, a Wall Street Journal analysis found-covering about 16% of the finished foreign steel entering the U.S.