Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:16pm CET
Lampert to Bid for Sears Real Estate if Rescue Attempt Fails

Eddie Lampert's hedge fund is interested in scooping up Sears Holdings Corp.'s real estate for $1.8 billion if its offer to buy the company out of bankruptcy as a going concern fails, Sears disclosed in a filing. 

 
Activist Investor Launches Fight for Board Seats at Ad Firm MDC Partners

Hedge fund FrontFour Capital has launched a fight to shake up the board of embattled advertising company MDC Partners. 

 
Tesla Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cuts

Tesla reported Model 3 sedan deliveries that missed Wall Street's estimates and said it would cut prices on all its vehicles, news that drove shares of the electric car maker down more than 8%. 

 
Big Pharma's Big Price Conundrum

Big pharma faces a new twist on an old problem: drug prices. 

 
Roku, Taking Cues From Amazon, Adds Premium Subscriptions

Beginning later this month, Roku will sell subscriptions to premium TV channels such as Starz, Showtime and Epix. 

 
Sears Swap Holders Make Peace With $82.5 Million Cyrus Deal

Credit default swap holders resolved their standoff with one of Sears Holdings Corp.'s largest creditors over an $82.5 million bankruptcy auction that spotlighted potential problems in the multitrillion-dollar derivatives market. 

 
ECB Appoints Administrators at Troubled Banca Carige

The European Central Bank has appointed temporary administrators at troubled Italian lender Banca Carige after a majority of its board members resigned. 

 
Qatar's National Airline Buys Stake in Chinese Carrier

Qatar Airways has acquired a 5% stake in China Southern Airlines as it eyes expansion in one of the world's largest aviation markets and continues to try to reduce the impact of a diplomatic and economic blockade imposed on it by its Arab neighbors. 

 
Investors Cooling on Chinese Technology Startups

The flood of money into Chinese technology startups has abated, dashing hopes of quick windfalls for many investors. 

 
Tariff Exclusions for Certain Steel Imports Sow Confusion

The U.S. has granted 75% of requests so far to exclude steel imports from tariffs that took effect in March, a Wall Street Journal analysis found-covering about 16% of the finished foreign steel entering the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Falls To 11-month Low Amid Global Growth Jitters
DJ
09:51pTRUMP : December's stock market fall a 'glitch'
RE
09:49pTrump - December's stock market fall a 'glitch'
RE
09:44pGlobal growth worries, higher oil flatten yield curve
RE
09:44pAPPLIED TEST : ATS exhibiting at AMAP 2019
PU
09:44pBAKER & HOSTETLER LLP : BakerHostetler Elevates 13 New Partners
PU
09:39pIBIC IOWA BEEF INDUSTRY COUNCIL : Japan & South Korea Equally Hungry for U.S. Beef
PU
09:37pOil volatile, ends up 2 percent but demand concerns still weigh
RE
09:34pLDAF LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FOR : Reward offered for information on cattle death
PU
09:29pOil volatile, ends up 2 percent but demand concerns still weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.