News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

0
01/03/2019 | 03:16am CET
Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Forecast

Apple lowered its sales outlook for its fiscal first quarter, a rare revision to its guidance, blaming slowing sales of smartphones and other devices in China. 

 
Tribune Media Pulls Stations From Charter's Spectrum Service

Tribune Media's television stations and the WGN America cable channel have gone dark for Charter Communications's Spectrum customers after the companies failed to reach an agreement over content fees. 

 
Blake Nordstrom, a Scion of Retail Dynasty, Has Died

Blake Nordstrom, the 58-year-old heir to the Nordstrom Inc. fortune who ran the department-store chain with his two brothers, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning. 

 
New Barrick Gold Chief Looks to End Tanzania Dispute

CEO Mark Bristow said he is optimistic Barrick Gold will soon resolve a tax and revenue-sharing dispute in Tanzania that has idled most of the company's mining operations in the country. 

 
PG&E Is Sued Over 2013 California Wildfire

Geysers Power Co., a unit of Calpine Corp., said a circuit breaker in a utility switchyard caused a fire that destroyed one of its power plants, causing it more than $20 million in damages. 

 
Lampert to Bid for Sears Real Estate If Rescue Attempt Fails

Eddie Lampert's hedge fund is interested in scooping up Sears Holdings' real estate for $1.8 billion, as well as some other assets, if its offer to buy the company out of bankruptcy as a going concern fails. 

 
Activist Investor Launches Fight for Board Seats at Ad Firm MDC Partners

Hedge fund FrontFour Capital has launched a fight to shake up the board of embattled advertising company MDC Partners. 

 
Tesla Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cuts

Tesla reported Model 3 sedan deliveries that missed Wall Street's estimates and said it would cut prices on all its vehicles, news that drove shares of the electric-car maker down nearly 7%. 

 
Big Pharma's Big Price Conundrum

Big pharma faces a new twist on an old problem: drug prices. 

 
Roku, Taking Cues From Amazon, Adds Premium Subscriptions

Beginning later this month, Roku will sell subscriptions to premium TV channels such as Starz, Showtime and Epix.

