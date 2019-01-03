Delta Cuts Revenue Forecast, Sparking Airline Selloff

Delta Air Lines said it isn't raising fares as much as expected, fanning concerns that major carriers will struggle to maintain profits as lower fuel prices lead customers to expect cheaper flights.

Petrobras's New CEO Promises to Continue Cutting Costs

Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petrobras's new chief executive officer, Roberto Castello Branco, promised to continue the job of cutting debt, selling assets and reducing costs.

MSC Megaship Loses 270 Containers in Rough North Sea Waters

Santa Claus made a second call on Dutch islanders in the North Sea after a giant Mediterranean Shipping Co. container ship lost 270 boxes in rough seas, sparking a beach treasure hunt after the goods washed ashore.

Apple iPhone Loses Ground to China's Homegrown Rivals

Apple has slipped to the fifth-biggest phone seller in China, trailing four homegrown producers that have all been growing in popularity.

Auto Sales Hold Steady in 2018, Defying Predictions of a Downturn

Auto makers finished 2018 with mixed U.S. sales results while defying expectations for a down year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb to Buy Celgene, Combining Two Cancer-Drug Leaders

Bristol-Myers Squibb agreed to acquire Celgene for about $74 billion, creating a cancer-drug powerhouse, but one with questions about its long-term prospects.

KKR to Invest $1 Billion in Commercial Aircraft

KKR said it would invest an initial $1 billion in a commercial aircraft venture as part of a push by the private-equity firm into the fast-growing jet-rental business.

Meal Subscription Service Freshly Hires Its New CMO From Spotify

Mayur Gupta, vice president of growth and marketing at Spotify, is joining the prepared-meal subscription startup Freshly as chief marketing officer.

FullBeauty Says It Will File for Bankruptcy With Lender Deal in Hand

FullBeauty Brands Inc. said Thursday it will file for bankruptcy in New York in late January, having reached a deal with most lenders to hand control to a group of creditors led by Oaktree Capital Management in exchange for slashing $900 million in debt.

Canadian Court Slams Uber's Arbitration Process

Uber lost some of its legal clout with contract drivers in Canada's largest province after Ontario's highest court ruled its process for arbitrating disputes were not only unlawful but 'unconscionable.'