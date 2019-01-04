Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast

Fears about the health of the global economy intensified as downbeat news in the U.S. and around the world sent stocks tumbling and pushed bond yields to their lowest level in almost a year.

Three Former Credit Suisse Bankers Arrested for Involvement in Mozambique Deals

Three former Credit Suisse Group bankers were arrested Thursday in London in connection with a $2 billion fraud scheme, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Square Chooses Blizzard Entertainment Executive to be New CFO

Square said Amrita Ahuja will join the financial-technology company as chief financial officer starting later this month.

Delta Cuts Revenue Forecast, Sparking Airline Selloff

Delta Air Lines said it isn't raising fares as much as expected, fanning concerns that major carriers will struggle to maintain profits as lower fuel prices lead customers to expect cheaper flights.

Petrobras's New CEO Promises to Continue Cutting Costs

Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petrobras's new chief executive officer, Roberto Castello Branco, promised to continue the job of cutting debt, selling assets and reducing costs.

GM, DoorDash to Test Autonomous Food Deliveries

GM's self-driving car unit, Cruise, and DoorDash plans to provide food deliveries via autonomous vehicles, the latest attempt to use driverless technology to improve the shipment of goods.

USAA to Pay $12 Million in Restitution to Customers, $3.5 Million Fine

USAA Federal Savings Bank will pay more than $12 million to over 66,000 customers-and pay a $3.5 million fine-after it failed to stop payments or resolve errors involving preauthorized electronic fund transfers, according to a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Facebook Begins New Year in Fixer-Upper Mode

One year ago, Mark Zuckerberg set his sights on "fixing" Facebook. That remains very much a work in progress. At the top of the 2019 to-do list: find a balance between the social-media giant's deeply held drive for growth and its heightened commitment to improving safety and security across its many platforms.

American Midstream Receives Revised Buyout Offer From ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners has offered to buy common units in the partnership that it and its affiliates don't own already for $4.50 a unit.

Apple iPhone Loses Ground to China's Homegrown Rivals

Apple has slipped to the fifth-biggest phone seller in China, trailing four homegrown producers that have all been growing in popularity.