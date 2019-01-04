Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast

Fears about the health of the global economy intensified as downbeat news in the U.S. and around the world sent stocks tumbling and pushed bond yields to their lowest level in almost a year.

Apple's Troubles Extend Beyond China

Apple blamed China's economic slowdown for a lower revenue forecast, but the iPhone maker's troubles run deeper in the country and extend into other markets.

Three Former Credit Suisse Bankers Arrested for Involvement in Mozambique Deals

Three former Credit Suisse Group bankers were arrested Thursday in London in connection with a $2 billion fraud scheme, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Square Chooses Blizzard Entertainment Executive to be New CFO

Square said Amrita Ahuja will join the financial-technology company as chief financial officer starting later this month.

Delta Cuts Revenue Forecast, Sparking Airline Selloff

Delta Air Lines said it isn't raising fares as much as expected, fanning concerns that major carriers will struggle to maintain profits as lower fuel prices lead customers to expect cheaper flights.

Judge Blocks Airbnb Crackdown in New York City

A federal judge blocked a New York City law intended to curb Airbnb Inc., giving a boost to the company and others that offer short-term rentals in the city.

Advances in Cancer Drugs Fuel Blockbuster Deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb's agreement to buy Celgene for about $74 billion creates a powerhouse in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector. Medicines to treat cancer command premium prices.

Petrobras's New CEO Promises to Continue Cutting Costs

Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petrobras's new chief executive officer, Roberto Castello Branco, promised to continue the job of cutting debt, selling assets and reducing costs.

GM, DoorDash to Test Autonomous Food Deliveries

GM's self-driving car unit, Cruise, and DoorDash plans to provide food deliveries via autonomous vehicles, the latest attempt to use driverless technology to improve the shipment of goods.

USAA to Pay $12 Million in Restitution to Customers, $3.5 Million Fine

USAA Federal Savings Bank will pay more than $12 million to over 66,000 customers-and pay a $3.5 million fine-after it failed to stop payments or resolve errors involving preauthorized electronic fund transfers, according to a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.