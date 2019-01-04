Marriott Says Hackers Swiped Millions of Passport Numbers

Marriott International said fewer customers were affected in a massive data breach than initially feared but confirmed that hackers had compromised the passport numbers of millions of people.

The Muscle Morgan Stanley Flexed in the $74 Billion Bristol-Myers Deal

The joint venture between Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has done for both banks what neither could have accomplished alone.

Apple: Time to Think Very Different

The iPhone maker may need to break with past practices and become more price-competitive to get out of its growth woes.

Ghosn to Get First Public Hearing

The former Nissan Motor chairman is likely to get his first chance to make his case in public Tuesday after his lawyer made the unusual demand that the Tokyo District Court justify his detention.

China Is a Problem for American Luxury, Too

If China is buying fewer iPhones, there's a good chance it is buying fewer $1,000 handbags too. European brands are more directly in trouble, but may still weather the storm better than their U.S. rivals.

Japan's Corporate Revolution Deserves Another Look After Selloff

The little-loved stock market of Japan is now priced at its cheapest level since before the Abenomics program began.

Car Sales Keep Pace in 2018, Defying Predictions of a Downturn

The industry sold about 17.3 million vehicles in 2018, up less than 1% from a year earlier. That marked a record fourth straight year, surpassing the 17-million level, a resilient showing for an industry prone to boom-and-bust cycles.

Apple's Troubles Extend Beyond China

Apple blamed China's economic slowdown for a lower revenue forecast, but the iPhone maker's troubles run deeper in the country and extend into other markets.

Advances in Cancer Drugs Fuel Blockbuster Deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb's agreement to buy Celgene for about $74 billion creates a powerhouse in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector. Medicines to treat cancer command premium prices.

GM, DoorDash to Test Autonomous Food Deliveries

GM's self-driving car unit, Cruise, and DoorDash plans to provide food deliveries via autonomous vehicles, the latest attempt to use driverless technology to improve the shipment of goods.