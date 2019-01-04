Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:16pm CET
Marriott Says Hackers Swiped Millions of Passport Numbers

Marriott International said fewer customers were affected in a massive data breach than initially feared but confirmed that hackers had compromised the passport numbers of millions of people. 

 
The Muscle Morgan Stanley Flexed in the $74 Billion Bristol-Myers Deal

The joint venture between Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has done for both banks what neither could have accomplished alone. 

 
Apple: Time to Think Very Different

The iPhone maker may need to break with past practices and become more price-competitive to get out of its growth woes. 

 
Ghosn to Get First Public Hearing

The former Nissan Motor chairman is likely to get his first chance to make his case in public Tuesday after his lawyer made the unusual demand that the Tokyo District Court justify his detention. 

 
China Is a Problem for American Luxury, Too

If China is buying fewer iPhones, there's a good chance it is buying fewer $1,000 handbags too. European brands are more directly in trouble, but may still weather the storm better than their U.S. rivals. 

 
Japan's Corporate Revolution Deserves Another Look After Selloff

The little-loved stock market of Japan is now priced at its cheapest level since before the Abenomics program began. 

 
Car Sales Keep Pace in 2018, Defying Predictions of a Downturn

The industry sold about 17.3 million vehicles in 2018, up less than 1% from a year earlier. That marked a record fourth straight year, surpassing the 17-million level, a resilient showing for an industry prone to boom-and-bust cycles. 

 
Apple's Troubles Extend Beyond China

Apple blamed China's economic slowdown for a lower revenue forecast, but the iPhone maker's troubles run deeper in the country and extend into other markets. 

 
Advances in Cancer Drugs Fuel Blockbuster Deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb's agreement to buy Celgene for about $74 billion creates a powerhouse in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector. Medicines to treat cancer command premium prices. 

 
GM, DoorDash to Test Autonomous Food Deliveries

GM's self-driving car unit, Cruise, and DoorDash plans to provide food deliveries via autonomous vehicles, the latest attempt to use driverless technology to improve the shipment of goods.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pDollar rebounds after robust U.S. jobs report
RE
03:42pTAKE FIVE : Be careful out there! World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
03:41pTSX opens higher on gains in energy shares
RE
03:40pOil rises above $57 on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
03:40pOil rises above $57 on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
03:40pOil rises above $57 on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
03:40pINSTANT VIEW : U.S. December payrolls surprise big to the upside
RE
03:38pCanada Monetary Reserves Increase $1.92 Billion In December From November
DJ
03:34pBAML says buy equities as sentiment gauge falls to 'extreme bear' territory
RE
03:33pWall Street opens higher on robust jobs report, trade optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
3Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
4NETFLIX : NETFLIX : New Netflix CFO to Tackle Cash-Flow Issues
5APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.