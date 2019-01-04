Marriott Says Hackers Swiped Millions of Passport Numbers

Marriott said fewer customers were affected in a massive data breach than initially feared but that hackers had compromised the passport numbers of millions of people.

The Muscle Morgan Stanley Flexed in the $74 Billion Bristol-Myers Deal

The joint venture between Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has done for both banks what neither could have accomplished alone.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Picks AstraZeneca Executive to Be Next CEO

AstraZeneca executive Mark Mallon has been tapped to helm Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. after the biotech firm reorganizes to focus on selling drugs for stomach diseases.

Bayer Shares Jump After Monsanto Weedkillers Ruling

Bayer shares rose after the German chemicals company scored a court victory in the run-up to crucial trials over whether recently acquired Monsanto weedkillers can cause cancer.

Apple: Time to Think Very Different

The iPhone maker may need to break with past practices and become more price-competitive to get out of its growth woes.

Ghosn to Get First Public Hearing

The former Nissan Motor chairman is likely to get his first chance to make his case in public Tuesday after his lawyer made the unusual demand that the Tokyo District Court justify his detention.

China Is a Problem for American Luxury, Too

If China is buying fewer iPhones, there's a good chance it is buying fewer $1,000 handbags too. European brands are more directly in trouble, but may still weather the storm better than their U.S. rivals.

Japan's Corporate Revolution Deserves Another Look After Selloff

The little-loved stock market of Japan is now priced at its cheapest level since before the Abenomics program began.

GameStop Shares Surge as Private-Equity Suitors Circle

GameStop shares were up 14% Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported private-equity firms Sycamore Partners and Apollo Global Management are bidding for the company.

GM, DoorDash to Test Autonomous Food Deliveries

GM's self-driving car unit, Cruise, and DoorDash plans to provide food deliveries via autonomous vehicles, the latest attempt to use driverless technology to improve the shipment of goods.