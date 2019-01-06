Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

0
01/06/2019 | 11:16pm EST
How China Could Challenge the Boeing-Airbus Duopoly

In an industry ruled by scale, investors overestimated the competitive chances of Bombardier and Embraer, but now risk underestimating the threat posed by China. 

 
Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon: Best of Frenemies

The JPMorgan chief and Amazon founder have found their companies' fortunes increasingly entwined, but the balance of power between their firms has shifted. 

 
Airline Automation Triggers Intensified Debate Over Safety

A fatal October plane crash in Indonesia has revved up debate about the biggest quandary in airline safety: how to meld increasingly sophisticated computer controls with traditional piloting skills. 

 
Stock Selloff Could Hit Berkshire Hathaway

Investors are feeling the sting of the stock market's slump, and soon companies such as Berkshire Hathaway and Facebook might, too. 

 
A Top Executive at Nissan to Take Leave of Absence

José Muñoz, widely considered a successor to the CEO, is taking a leave of absence, the first shake-up of top management in the wake of the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. 

 
AbbVie to Record $4 Billion Impairment on Stemcentrx Assets

The company will book a roughly $4 billion charge in connection with a 2016 acquisition that it billed as offering a promising cancer treatment. 

 
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Wins Court Approval for Extended Sale Process

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. won court permission to move forward with a proposed sale of its two gastrointestinal drugs and other assets to Bausch Health Cos., formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., after agreeing to delay the process by two weeks. 

 
Bank Stocks Rebound on Jobs Report, Powell Comments

Battered bank stocks jumped after a strong jobs report and comments by the Federal Reserve chairman helped shift investors' narrative about economic growth. 

 
PG&E to Shake Up Board

PG&E said it plans to shake up its board as it responds to concerns that it could face billions of dollars in liabilities related to the recent deadly wildfires in California. 

 
Marriott Says Hackers Swiped Millions of Passport Numbers

Marriott said fewer customers were affected in a massive data breach than initially feared but that hackers had compromised the passport numbers of millions of people.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
