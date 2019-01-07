Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/07/2019 | 01:16am EST
Activist Investor Starboard Seeks Changes at Dollar Tree

Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a stake in Dollar Tree and is pushing the retailer to sell its Family Dollar business and tweak its pricing model. 

 
CBS News President Leaving Amid Woes

David Rhodes will not return after his contract expires, as "48 Hours" executive producer Susan Zirinsky steps into the leadership role. She is the first woman chief of the news division, which has been plagued by ratings woes after anchor changes. 

 
How China Could Challenge the Boeing-Airbus Duopoly

In an industry ruled by scale, investors overestimated the competitive chances of Bombardier and Embraer, but now risk underestimating the threat posed by China. 

 
Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon: Best of Frenemies

The JPMorgan chief and Amazon founder have found their companies' fortunes increasingly entwined, but the balance of power between their firms has shifted. 

 
Airline Automation Triggers Intensified Debate Over Safety

A fatal October plane crash in Indonesia has revved up debate about the biggest quandary in airline safety: how to meld increasingly sophisticated computer controls with traditional piloting skills. 

 
Stock Selloff Could Hit Berkshire Hathaway

Investors are feeling the sting of the stock market's slump, and soon companies such as Berkshire Hathaway and Facebook might, too. 

 
A Top Executive at Nissan to Take Leave of Absence

José Muñoz, widely considered a successor to the CEO, is taking a leave of absence, the first shake-up of top management in the wake of the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. 

 
AbbVie to Record $4 Billion Impairment on Stemcentrx Assets

The company will book a roughly $4 billion charge in connection with a 2016 acquisition that it billed as offering a promising cancer treatment. 

 
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Wins Court Approval for Extended Sale Process

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. won court permission to move forward with a proposed sale of its two gastrointestinal drugs and other assets to Bausch Health Cos., formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., after agreeing to delay the process by two weeks. 

 
Bank Stocks Rebound on Jobs Report, Powell Comments

Battered bank stocks jumped after a strong jobs report and comments by the Federal Reserve chairman helped shift investors' narrative about economic growth.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
