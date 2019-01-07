Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Amazon Takes Market Cap Crown

Amazon surpasses Microsoft as the largest U.S. company with a market cap of $797 billion, signaling the tech industry's enduring market dominance even after turbulent months in which investors pummeled their shares. 

 
Edward Lampert Scrambles to Keep Sears Alive

The hedge-fund manager huddled with his advisers over the weekend to revamp his $4.4 billion offer to buy the business out of bankruptcy, after Sears's directors said they didn't consider the bid a qualified offer. 

 
Activist Bramson Seeks Shareholder Vote to Shake Up Barclays Board

Barclays' second largest shareholder, Sherborne Investors, said it wants to shake up the bank's board through a shareholder vote after its request for a board seat was rebuffed. 

 
PG&E Shares Slump as Bankruptcy Fears Grow

The stock fell more than 20% as concerns mounted that California's largest utility might be forced to seek bankruptcy protection because of billions of dollars in liabilities tied to wildfires in the state. 

 
U.S. Buyout Firm Takes Major Stake in U.K. Restaurant Operator Despite Brexit Uncertainty

U.S. buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has agreed to acquire a significant stake in the U.K. catering operator behind restaurant and catering brands such as Benugo and Searcys London, in a deal that values the company at about $1 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Time for Change at Dollar Tree

Activist investors are right to want Dollar Tree to sell poorly performing and controversial Family Dollar. 

 
Wall Street Firms Plan Exchange to Challenge NYSE, Nasdaq

A group of financial heavyweights plans to launch a low-cost stock exchange. Called Members Exchange or MEMX, it comes after years of frustration among Wall Street brokers over fees charged by stock exchanges. 

 
Eli Lilly to Buy Loxo Oncology in $8 Billion Deal

Eli Lilly is buying Loxo Oncology to expand the biopharmaceutical company's cancer-treatment portfolio. 

 
Elliott Management Proposes Buying Oil-and-Gas Producer QEP

Elliott Management has proposed to buy QEP Resources, as the activist investor said QEP's turnaround efforts haven't done enough to lift the oil-and-gas company's share price. 

 
AstraZeneca Appoints Controversial Cancer Doctor to Head Research Unit

AstraZeneca has appointed José Baselga, a prominent but controversial cancer doctor, to lead oncology research and development as part of a wider overhaul designed to get drugs to market faster.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36pU.S. top court rejects Exxon in climate change document dispute
RE
05:28pCanada's Trudeau talks next steps on metals tariffs with Trump - Ottawa
RE
05:28pSF Fed Paper Warns Tariffs Could Raise Prices, Cost U.S. Jobs
DJ
05:19pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Moroccan Soybean Meal Customers attend Dawajine Poultry Show
PU
05:18pTech Up as Apple Selloff Eases -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:03pUtilities Down Amid Cyclical Rotation -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:01pCommunications Services Up as Netflix Shines -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:54pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : EPA braces for onslaught of lawsuits in 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
3APPLE : APPLE : Investors everywhere are better off chasing ‘anti-bubbles”
4CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA inks oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
5Oil rises; lifted by OPEC cuts, steadying stock market

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.