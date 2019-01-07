Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/07/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Ghosn Speaks: 'I Have Been Wrongly Accused and Unfairly Detained'

Nissan Motor's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn declared his innocence and countered accusations of wrongdoing from prosecutors as he made his first public appearance following his arrest more than a month ago. 

 
Samsung Electronics' Profit Outlook Tumbles

Samsung Electronics expects its fourth-quarter operating profit will decline 29%, a surprise result that fell far below analysts' estimates and the latest sign of challenges hitting the tech industry. 

 
SoftBank Scraps $16 Billion Plan to Buy Most of WeWork

SoftBank Group has halted a planned $16 billion investment in shared-office space provider WeWork, opting instead for a smaller deal of about $2 billion amid market turbulence and opposition from investment partners. 

 
Amazon Takes Market Cap Crown

Amazon surpasses Microsoft as the largest U.S. company with a market cap of $797 billion, signaling the tech industry's enduring market dominance even after turbulent months in which investors pummeled their shares. 

 
Wells Fargo Adds Manufacturing Executive to Board

Wells Fargo & Co. has added a manufacturing executive to its board, which has faced criticism for a series of scandals that has drawn regulatory scrutiny to the bank. 

 
New Netflix CFO to Earn Almost Twice as Much as Predecessor

Spencer Neumann, who joined the video streaming giant as CFO on Jan. 7, will receive $5 million in salary and $5 million in annual stock option grants, according to a filing with regulators. He also will receive a one-time payment of $1.7 million. 

 
Edward Lampert Scrambles to Keep Sears Alive

The hedge-fund manager huddled with his advisers over the weekend to revamp his $4.4 billion offer to buy the business out of bankruptcy, after Sears's directors said they didn't consider the bid a qualified offer. 

 
Activist Bramson Seeks Shareholder Vote to Shake Up Barclays Board

Barclays' second largest shareholder, Sherborne Investors, said it wants to shake up the bank's board through a shareholder vote after its request for a board seat was rebuffed. 

 
PG&E Shares Slump as Bankruptcy Fears Grow

The stock fell more than 20% as concerns mounted that California's largest utility might be forced to seek bankruptcy protection because of billions of dollars in liabilities tied to wildfires in the state. 

 
Time for Change at Dollar Tree

Activist investors are right to want Dollar Tree to sell poorly performing and controversial Family Dollar.

