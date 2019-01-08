Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 01:16am EST
Ghosn Speaks: 'I Have Been Wrongly Accused and Unfairly Detained'

Nissan Motor's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn declared his innocence and countered accusations of wrongdoing from prosecutors as he made his first public appearance following his arrest more than a month ago. 

 
Samsung Echoes Apple's Gloomy Outlook as Tech Woes Get Worse

Samsung Electronics expects its fourth-quarter operating profit will decline 29%, surprise guidance that fell far below analysts' estimates and the latest sign of challenges hitting the tech industry. 

 
SoftBank Scraps $16 Billion Plan to Buy Most of WeWork

SoftBank Group has halted a planned $16 billion investment in shared-office space provider WeWork, opting instead for a smaller deal of about $2 billion amid market turbulence and opposition from investment partners. 

 
Amazon Takes Market Cap Crown

Amazon surpasses Microsoft as the largest U.S. company with a market cap of $797 billion, signaling the tech industry's enduring market dominance even after turbulent months in which investors pummeled their shares. 

 
Wells Fargo Adds Manufacturing Executive to Board

Wells Fargo & Co. has added a manufacturing executive to its board, which has faced criticism for a series of scandals that has drawn regulatory scrutiny to the bank. 

 
New Netflix CFO to Earn Almost Twice as Much as Predecessor

Spencer Neumann, who joined the video streaming giant as CFO on Jan. 7, will receive $5 million in salary and $5 million in annual stock option grants, according to a filing with regulators. He also will receive a one-time payment of $1.7 million. 

 
Aegean Marine to Float New Bankruptcy Reorganization Plan

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is headed toward an exit from bankruptcy after Switzerland's Mercuria Energy Group won a competition with U.S.-based Oaktree Capital Management to take control of the fuel supplier. 

 
HSH Nordbank Bondholders Sue for EUR1.4 Billion

A group of bondholders are suing shipping lender HSH Nordbank AG in Germany over financial maneuvers they say cost them EUR1.4 billion while delivering a windfall to private-equity investors. 

 
Edward Lampert Scrambles to Keep Sears Alive

The hedge-fund manager huddled with his advisers over the weekend to revamp his $4.4 billion offer to buy the business out of bankruptcy, after Sears's directors said they didn't consider the bid a qualified offer. 

 
Activist Bramson Seeks Shareholder Vote to Shake Up Barclays Board

Barclays' second largest shareholder, Sherborne Investors, said it wants to shake up the bank's board through a shareholder vote after its request for a board seat was rebuffed.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21aMore U.S. regions see job openings outnumbering jobless
RE
01:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aEV startup Byton aims to raise $500 million to fund growth - sources
RE
01:15aEV startup Byton aims to raise $500 million to fund growth - sources
RE
01:10aIndonesia to double disaster relief budget in 2019 after year of tragedies
RE
12:49aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of Government Stocks
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01/07Samsung Elec says weak chip demand pushed Q4 profit well below market estimates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
3WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
4JIANGYIN JIANGHUA MCRLTRNS MTRLS CO : BASF workers in Taiwan suspected of leaking company secrets
5DOLLAR TREE : Activist Starboard seeks Dollar Tree board changes, disposal
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.