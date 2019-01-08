Ghosn Speaks: 'I Have Been Wrongly Accused and Unfairly Detained'

Nissan Motor's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn declared his innocence and countered accusations of wrongdoing from prosecutors as he made his first public appearance following his arrest more than a month ago.

Samsung Echoes Apple's Gloomy Outlook as Tech Woes Get Worse

Samsung Electronics expects its fourth-quarter operating profit will decline 29%, surprise guidance that fell far below analysts' estimates and the latest sign of challenges hitting the tech industry.

SoftBank Scraps $16 Billion Plan to Buy Most of WeWork

SoftBank Group has halted a planned $16 billion investment in shared-office space provider WeWork, opting instead for a smaller deal of about $2 billion amid market turbulence and opposition from investment partners.

Amazon Takes Market Cap Crown

Amazon surpassed Microsoft as the largest U.S. company, with a market cap of $797 billion, signaling the tech industry's enduring market dominance even after turbulent months in which investors pummeled their shares.

Wells Fargo Adds Manufacturing Executive to Board

Wells Fargo & Co. has added a manufacturing executive to its board, which has faced criticism for a series of scandals that has drawn regulatory scrutiny to the bank.

New Netflix CFO to Earn Almost Twice as Much as Predecessor

Spencer Neumann, who joined the video streaming giant as CFO on Jan. 7, will receive $5 million in salary and $5 million in annual stock option grants, according to a filing with regulators. He also will receive a one-time payment of $1.7 million.

Aegean Marine to Float New Bankruptcy Reorganization Plan

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is headed toward an exit from bankruptcy after Switzerland's Mercuria Energy Group won a competition with U.S.-based Oaktree Capital Management to take control of the fuel supplier.

HSH Nordbank Bondholders Sue for EUR1.4 Billion

A group of bondholders are suing shipping lender HSH Nordbank AG in Germany over financial maneuvers they say cost them EUR1.4 billion while delivering a windfall to private-equity investors.

Edward Lampert Scrambles to Keep Sears Alive

The hedge-fund manager huddled with his advisers over the weekend to revamp his $4.4 billion offer to buy the business out of bankruptcy, after Sears's directors said they didn't consider the bid a qualified offer.

Activist Bramson Seeks Shareholder Vote to Shake Up Barclays Board

Barclays' second largest shareholder, Sherborne Investors, said it wants to shake up the bank's board through a shareholder vote after its request for a board seat was rebuffed.