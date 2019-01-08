Boeing's Record Jet Deliveries Still Shy of 2018 Target

The world's largest aerospace company delivered 806 jetliners last year, beating its record of 763 such deliveries last year yet still missing its target for 2018. Boeing and rival Airbus have strained to keep up with demand.

Verizon Adds Subscribers as Device Makers Struggle

Verizon Communications continued to expand its base of wireless phone subscribers in the final quarter of 2018, a period in which smartphone makers Apple and Samsung Electronics have warned investors they would fall short of expectations.

PG&E Replaces Head of Electric System

The head of PG&E's electric system is leaving the utility as part of an executive shift as the company grapples with its potential exposure to the deadliest wildfire in California's history.

Hulu Reports More Than 25 Million Subscribers in 2018

Hulu had more than 25 million subscribers at the end of 2018, up by eight million from the year earlier, the streaming service announced.

Ghosn's Lawyer Attacks Prosecutors' Case

Carlos Ghosn's lawyer took aim at Japanese prosecutors, arguing they rushed to judgment and had no basis for their lengthy detention of the auto executive.

AmEx Suspends a Director in Foreign-Exchange Pricing Probe

American Express suspended a director in its foreign-exchange department as part of its investigation into pricing practices in the division.

Sumner Redstone, Family Settle Legal Dispute With Former Companion

Media mogul Sumner Redstone and his family have agreed to settle their long-running legal dispute with his former live-in companion, Manuela Herzer, less than a week before one of the cases was scheduled for trial.

Saudi Arabia Edges Toward Bet on Booming U.S. Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia is nearing a deal to invest in U.S. liquefied natural gas, a landmark decision for the kingdom which in the past had been a huge supplier of energy to America.

WeWork Raises Additional Capital From SoftBank

WeWork secured an additional $2 billion from SoftBank Group, a smaller amount than the Japanese company had previously planned to invest in the co-working space provider.

Mattel Plans Live-Action Barbie Film

Mattel wants to return Barbie to the big screen and plans to create the first live-action feature film starring the character from its iconic toy franchise.