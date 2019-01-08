China Approves DowDuPont's Genetically Modified Soybeans

China's approval of DowDuPont's new genetically modified soybeans will open another front in U.S. farmers' long-running war against hard-to-kill weeds.

Sears Gets Another Lifeline: Lampert's $4.4 Billion Bid Still Alive

A bid to rescue the retailer from bankruptcy proceedings by Sears Holdings former CEO Edward Lampert is still alive, as an auction is set for Jan. 14.

Boeing, Airbus Miss 2018 Jet Delivery Targets

Both aerospace giants failed to deliver all the jets they had once planned to make in 2018, showing how production problems are holding back the two top plane makers as demand for airliners soars.

Verizon Adds Subscribers as Device Makers Struggle

Verizon Communications continued to expand its base of wireless phone subscribers in the final quarter of 2018, a period in which smartphone makers Apple and Samsung Electronics have warned investors they would fall short of expectations.

PG&E Replaces Head of Electric System

A top executive overseeing the utility's electric division is leaving the company amid rising concerns about its financial health and safety practices following the recent California wildfires.

Dotdash, Riding Wave of Search Traffic, Acquires New Sites

The publisher, which owns sites including The Spruce and Verywell, is buying two beauty websites, Byrdie and Mydomaine, as annual revenue passes $100 million.

Hulu Reports More Than 25 Million Subscribers in 2018

Hulu had more than 25 million subscribers at the end of 2018, up by eight million from the year earlier, the streaming service announced.

Ghosn's Lawyer Attacks Japan's Case

Carlos Ghosn's lawyer took aim at Japanese prosecutors, arguing they rushed to judgment and had no basis for their lengthy detention of the auto executive.

Biotech Proposes Paying for Pricey Drugs by Installment

A Boston-area biotech says it may have a found a way to bring off the expected seven-figure cost of its experimental gene therapy: paying on installment.

AmEx Suspends a Director in Foreign-Exchange Pricing Probe

American Express suspended a director in its foreign-exchange department as part of its investigation into pricing practices in the division.