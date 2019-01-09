Log in
01/09/2019 | 01:16am EST
Apple Gives CEO 22% Increase in Pay

Chief Executive Tim Cook received the big boost in compensation for fiscal 2018, when the iPhone maker blew past annual sales and profit goals but faced slowing momentum for its most popular device. 

 
Herbalife CEO Goudis Resigns

Herbalife Nutrition's chief executive has resigned after the company said it discovered comments he made prior to becoming CEO that were inconsistent with its standards. 

 
Zuckerberg's Personal 2019 Challenge: Talk More About Tech's Problems

Mark Zuckerberg last year boldly announced his personal challenge was to fix Facebook. This year the Facebook CEO and founder is setting a more modest goal. In a blog post, Mr. Zuckerberg said this year he plans to host a series of public discussions on the role of technology in society. 

 
Dotdash, Riding Wave of Search Traffic, Acquires New Sites

The publisher, which owns sites including The Spruce and Verywell, is buying two beauty websites, Byrdie and Mydomaine, as annual revenue passes $100 million. 

 
China Approves DowDuPont's Genetically Modified Soybeans

China's approval of DowDuPont's new genetically modified soybeans will open another front in U.S. farmers' long-running war against hard-to-kill weeds. 

 
Carlos Ghosn's Lawyer Launches Campaign to Clear His Client

Carlos Ghosn's lawyer took aim at Japanese prosecutors, arguing they rushed to judgment and had no basis for their lengthy detention of the auto executive. 

 
WeWork Raises Additional Capital From SoftBank

WeWork secured an additional $2 billion from SoftBank Group, a smaller amount than the Japanese company had previously planned to invest in the co-working space provider. 

 
U.S. Signals Off-Ramp for Sanctions Against Venezuelan TV Station

Caracas-based pro-government television news network Globovisión Tele CA and a related Florida company were added Tuesday to the U.S. sanctions list because they are owned by Raúl Gorrín, who Washington has accused of profiting from illicit access to the country's broken currency market. 

 
Verizon Adds Subscribers as Device Makers Struggle

Verizon Communications continued to expand its base of wireless phone subscribers in the final quarter of 2018, a period in which smartphone makers Apple and Samsung Electronics have warned investors they would fall short of expectations. 

 
Boeing, Airbus Miss 2018 Jet Delivery Targets

Both aerospace giants failed to deliver all the jets they had once planned to make in 2018, showing how production problems are holding back the two top plane makers as demand for airliners soars.

