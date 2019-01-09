Log in
01/09/2019 | 09:16am EST
J.B. Hunt Builds Up the Last Mile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services is snapping up another home-delivery firm as trucking companies compete to bring furniture, appliances and other bulky goods to consumers' doorsteps. 

 
After Coffee, It's Dinner Time at Nestlé

Coffee flavored much of Nestlé's deal activity last year. Now the company is likely eyeing baby bottles and dog bowls. 

 
Facebook on Notice as Vietnam Tightens Grip on Social Media

Just a few days after Vietnam launched its latest campaign against social media with a new cybersecurity law, the communist regime accused Facebook of not taking down antigovernment comments. 

 
Apple's Tim Cook Gets 22% Increase in Pay

Chief Executive Tim Cook received the big boost in compensation for fiscal 2018, when the iPhone maker blew past annual sales and profit goals but faced slowing momentum for its most popular device. 

 
Herbalife CEO Goudis Resigns

Herbalife Nutrition's chief executive has resigned after the company said it discovered comments he made prior to becoming CEO that were inconsistent with its standards. 

 
Sears Gets Another Lifeline: Lampert's $4.4 Billion Bid Still Alive

A bid to rescue the retailer from bankruptcy proceedings by Sears Holdings former CEO Edward Lampert is still alive, as an auction is set for Jan. 14. 

 
Zuckerberg's Personal 2019 Challenge: Talk More About Tech's Problems

Mark Zuckerberg last year boldly announced his personal challenge was to fix Facebook. This year the Facebook CEO and founder is setting a more modest goal. In a blog post, Mr. Zuckerberg said this year he plans to host a series of public discussions on the role of technology in society. 

 
Dotdash, Riding Wave of Search Traffic, Acquires New Sites

The publisher, which owns sites including The Spruce and Verywell, is buying two beauty websites, Byrdie and Mydomaine, as annual revenue passes $100 million. 

 
China Approves DowDuPont's Genetically Modified Soybeans

China's approval of DowDuPont's new genetically modified soybeans will open another front in U.S. farmers' long-running war against hard-to-kill weeds. 

 
Carlos Ghosn's Lawyer Launches Campaign to Clear His Client

Carlos Ghosn's lawyer took aim at Japanese prosecutors, arguing they rushed to judgment and had no basis for their lengthy detention of the auto executive.

