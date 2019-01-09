Airbus Order Rate Slackened in 2018

Airbus booked fewer airliner orders in 2018 and trailed U.S. rival Boeing for the year, but the European plane maker remained upbeat about global demand for air travel.

Saudi Aramco to Issue Bonds in Second Quarter

State-owned Saudi Aramco will issue bonds in the second quarter of 2019 and the firm will be listed 2021, the kingdom's energy minister said Wednesday.

Skyworks Was Already Grounded

Apple supplier's shares gained following warning, as bad iPhone news was already priced in.

How to Keep the Lights on in California

PG&E's investors and customers are facing unpleasant choices to pay for the cost of wildfires, but there is a way to minimize and share the costs.

Constellation Lowers Outlook After Earnings Miss

Constellation Brands said profit fell in its fiscal third quarter and expects weaker earnings for its fiscal year, leading to a selloff in the company's stock.

Jeff Bezos and His Wife, MacKenzie, Are Divorcing

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in a Twitter message that he and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

J.B. Hunt Builds Up the Last Mile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services is snapping up another home-delivery firm as trucking companies compete to bring furniture, appliances and other bulky goods to consumers' doorsteps.

After Coffee, It's Dinner Time at Nestlé

Coffee flavored much of Nestlé's deal activity last year. Now the company is likely eyeing baby bottles and dog bowls.

Facebook on Notice as Vietnam Tightens Grip on Social Media

Just a few days after Vietnam launched its latest campaign against social media with a new cybersecurity law, the communist regime accused Facebook of not taking down antigovernment comments.

Apple's Tim Cook Gets 22% Increase in Pay

Chief Executive Tim Cook received the big boost in compensation for fiscal 2018, when the iPhone maker blew past annual sales and profit goals but faced slowing momentum for its most popular device.