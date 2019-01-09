BlackRock Elevates Potential Successor to CEO Laurence Fink

A potential successor to BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink has a new job that gives him broader reach inside the world's biggest asset manager.

Disney's Former Animation Chief Lands New Job

John Lasseter has joined Skydance Media as the head of animation, six months after he was ousted at Disney following allegations of inappropriately touching colleagues.

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Surge Over 20% on Outlook

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares rocketed higher in the extended session Wednesday after the home-furnishings retailer's outlook topped Wall Street estimates.

KB Home's Results Beat Expectations

Home builder KB Home reported a 3.9% decline in revenue in the latest quarter, ending the year with the slowest pace of growth since 2011.

Airbus Order Rate Slackened in 2018

Airbus booked fewer airliner orders in 2018 and trailed U.S. rival Boeing for the year, but the European plane maker remained upbeat about global demand for air travel.

ABB Bets Simplified Structure Will Cut Costs, Boost Profit

Industrial giant ABB is putting more power in the hands of its business leaders and reducing head count at its corporate office in a bid to boost its profit margin and cut $500 million a year in costs.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown Joins Private-Equity Firm

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is following the well-trodden path from politics to private equity. He will advise Switzerland's Partners Group on so-called impact investments.

Saudi Aramco to Issue Bonds in Second Quarter

State-owned Saudi Aramco will issue bonds in the second quarter of 2019 and the firm will be listed 2021, the kingdom's energy minister said Wednesday.

Skyworks Was Already Grounded

Apple supplier's shares gained following warning, as bad iPhone news was already priced in.

How to Keep the Lights on in California

PG&E's investors and customers are facing unpleasant choices to pay for the cost of wildfires, but there is a way to minimize and share the costs.