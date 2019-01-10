Samsung to Show Foldable Phone in February

Samsung Electronics plans to unveil its 10th anniversary flagship phone lineup and show a fully functional foldable-screen handset at Feb. 20 events in San Francisco and London.

Push to Block Removal of Rusal Sanctions Heads Toward Failure

An effort by Democratic lawmakers to block the Trump administration's proposal to cut the Russian aluminum giant from its sanctions blacklist appears likely to fail next week.

BlackRock Elevates Potential Successor to CEO Laurence Fink

A potential successor to BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink has a new job that gives him broader reach inside the world's biggest asset manager.

Judge Reopens Bankruptcy Case, Citing Allegations McKinsey Hid Investments

A bankruptcy judge decided to reopen Alpha Natural Resources' chapter 11 case, saying allegations that adviser McKinsey hid investments that gave it a financial stake in the outcome of the case are among the most serious he has ever seen.

ABB Bets Simplified Structure Will Cut Costs, Boost Profit

Industrial giant ABB is putting more power in the hands of its business leaders and reducing head count at its corporate office in a bid to boost its profit margin and cut $500 million a year in costs.

Brookfield Takeover of Abraaj's Turkey Assets Falls Through

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management's bid to buy a portfolio of assets managed by Abraaj Group's Turkish team has fallen through, according to people familiar with the matter.

Disney's Former Animation Chief Lands New Job

John Lasseter has joined Skydance Media as the head of animation, six months after he was ousted at Disney following allegations of inappropriately touching colleagues.

Saudi Aramco to Issue Bonds in Second Quarter

State-owned Saudi Aramco will issue bonds in the second quarter of 2019 and the firm will be listed 2021, the kingdom's energy minister said Wednesday.

Airbus Order Rate Slackened in 2018

Airbus booked fewer airliner orders in 2018 and trailed U.S. rival Boeing for the year, but the European plane maker remained upbeat about global demand for air travel.

Health-Care CEOs Outline Strategies

The chiefs of large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies gathered in San Francisco this week at a health care conference sponsored by J.P. Morgan.