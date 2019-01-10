BlackRock Cutting Roughly 500 Jobs

BlackRock is cutting about 500 jobs as the world's largest money manager looks to simplify parts of its business and focus more on areas such as technology, retirement and nontraditional alternative investments.

Strong Economy Can't Save Retailers From Holiday Blues

The strong U.S. economy wasn't enough to give many mall-based retailers a strong year-end boost, as Macy's Inc. and others posted tepid holiday sales, triggering a broad-based selloff in retail stocks.

Barnes & Noble Could Cut Earnings Outlook by Up to 10%

Barnes & Noble cautioned investors that it could reduce its earnings guidance by up to 10%, citing higher spending on advertising and promotions.

Lampert's Revised Bid for Sears Tops $5 Billion

Edward Lampert's new bid for Sears Holdings topped $5 billion, $600 million more than his previous offer to rescue the troubled retailer out of bankruptcy court, where it faces potential liquidation.

Ford to Slash Jobs, Shut Plants in Major European Revamp

Ford is launching an overhaul of its European business that is expected to include thousands of job cuts, plant closures and the scrapping of low-profit models amid a storm of bad news for global car makers.

Apple's Pressing Challenge: Build Its Services Business

Apple has held out its services unit, which includes the App Store, as a bright spot in an outlook dimmed by soft demand for the iPhone. But the services business faces challenges too.

Target Sales Surged at Year-End, Capping Strong Holiday Season

Holiday sales rose at Target and Costco Wholesale, an early sign that many retailers benefited from what was expected to be one of the strongest holiday shopping seasons in years.

U.S. Stops Some Exports From Huawei's Silicon Valley Unit

The Chinese telecommunications giant has been unable to send home certain technologies from research-and-development unit Futurewei, after the Commerce Department signaled it wouldn't renew a Futurewei export license.

Nike's Dutch Tax Deals Under Scrutiny in Europe

The European Commission opened an investigation into Nike's tax deals with the Netherlands, which could lead to the U.S. company having to pay back millions of euros.

Google Nears Win in Europe Over 'Right to Be Forgotten'

Alphabet's Google and other search engines shouldn't be forced to apply the European Union's "right to be forgotten" beyond the bloc's borders, an adviser to the EU's top court argued.