Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Why Only Some Retailers Got Their Holiday Wishes

Macy's plunged on weak holiday sales, highlighting the divide between retailers that invested in stores and online sales. 

 
Fiat Warns of $800 Million in Costs Related to Emissions Settlement

Fiat Chrysler will spend up to $800 million to settle allegations that it used "defeat devices" to pass emissions tests. 

 
Wife of Jailed Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Asks About His Health

The wife of Carlos Ghosn is pressing Japanese authorities to provide information about his state of health following media reports the automotive executive developed a fever in jail. 

 
American Airlines' Profit Warning Sends Carrier Shares Lower

American Airlines trimmed its profit guidance for 2018, raising concerns that U.S. carriers are falling short of revenue expectations and sending down shares across the sector. 

 
BlackRock Cutting Roughly 500 Jobs

BlackRock is cutting about 500 jobs as the world's largest money manager looks to simplify parts of its business and focus more on areas such as technology, retirement and alternative investments. 

 
Amazon.com Launches Streaming Video Channel

Amazon.com has launched an advertisement-supported streaming video channel through its movie and TV database brand IMDb. 

 
Barnes & Noble Could Cut Earnings Outlook by Up to 10%

Barnes & Noble cautioned investors that it could reduce its earnings guidance by up to 10%, citing higher spending on advertising and promotions. 

 
Lampert's Revised Bid for Sears Tops $5 Billion

Edward Lampert's new bid for Sears Holdings topped $5 billion, $600 million more than his previous offer to rescue the troubled retailer out of bankruptcy court, where it faces potential liquidation. 

 
Ford to Slash Jobs, Shut Plants in Major European Revamp

Ford is launching an overhaul of its European business that is expected to include thousands of job cuts, plant closures and the scrapping of low-profit models amid a storm of bad news for global car makers. 

 
Apple's Pressing Challenge: Build Its Services Business

Apple has held out its services unit, which includes the App Store, as a bright spot in an outlook dimmed by soft demand for the iPhone. But the services business faces challenges too.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pFed's Powell Affirms Flexible Rate Outlook -- Update
DJ
05:46pUPDATE - Prometheum Raises $12mm From HashKey Digital Asset Group Limited; Signs Strategic Partnership with Shanghai Wanxiang Blockchain Inc., an early backer of Ethereum
GL
05:36pStocks rise for fifth straight day as the Fed supports
RE
05:29pGUINEA : Facilitating Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship
PU
05:26pStocks rise for fifth straight day as the Fed supports
RE
05:24pStocks rise for fifth straight day as the Fed supports
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pUPDATE : Reward Increased for Information on Cattle Death
PU
05:14pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Statement on Conclusion of Fifth Argentina-United States Dialogue on Illicit Finance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
3BASF : BASF : Firms Up Plans for $10 Billion China Investment
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Show Fully Functional Foldable Phone in February

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.