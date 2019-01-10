Why Only Some Retailers Got Their Holiday Wishes

Macy's plunged on weak holiday sales, highlighting the divide between retailers that invested in stores and online sales.

Fiat Warns of $800 Million in Costs Related to Emissions Settlement

Fiat Chrysler will spend up to $800 million to settle allegations that it used "defeat devices" to pass emissions tests.

Wife of Jailed Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Asks About His Health

The wife of Carlos Ghosn is pressing Japanese authorities to provide information about his state of health following media reports the automotive executive developed a fever in jail.

American Airlines' Profit Warning Sends Carrier Shares Lower

American Airlines trimmed its profit guidance for 2018, raising concerns that U.S. carriers are falling short of revenue expectations and sending down shares across the sector.

BlackRock Cutting Roughly 500 Jobs

BlackRock is cutting about 500 jobs as the world's largest money manager looks to simplify parts of its business and focus more on areas such as technology, retirement and alternative investments.

Amazon.com Launches Streaming Video Channel

Amazon.com has launched an advertisement-supported streaming video channel through its movie and TV database brand IMDb.

Barnes & Noble Could Cut Earnings Outlook by Up to 10%

Barnes & Noble cautioned investors that it could reduce its earnings guidance by up to 10%, citing higher spending on advertising and promotions.

Lampert's Revised Bid for Sears Tops $5 Billion

Edward Lampert's new bid for Sears Holdings topped $5 billion, $600 million more than his previous offer to rescue the troubled retailer out of bankruptcy court, where it faces potential liquidation.

Ford to Slash Jobs, Shut Plants in Major European Revamp

Ford is launching an overhaul of its European business that is expected to include thousands of job cuts, plant closures and the scrapping of low-profit models amid a storm of bad news for global car makers.

Apple's Pressing Challenge: Build Its Services Business

Apple has held out its services unit, which includes the App Store, as a bright spot in an outlook dimmed by soft demand for the iPhone. But the services business faces challenges too.