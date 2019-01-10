Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Amazon's IMDb Launches Free Streaming-Video Service

Amazon.com Inc. launched its first advertising-supported streaming-video channel, the e-commerce giant's latest effort to grab a larger share of the ad market. 

 
Activision Blizzard Splits With 'Destiny' Studio

The videogame publisher is cutting ties with Bungie, the studio behind one of its biggest hits, a surprise move that dented its stock and added to questions about the company's 2019 release slate. 

 
Wife of Jailed Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Asks About His Health

The wife of Carlos Ghosn is pressing Japanese authorities to provide information about his state of health following media reports the automotive executive developed a fever in jail. 

 
Mnuchin Defends Plan to Remove Russian Aluminum Giant From Sanctions Blacklist

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, under fire from Democratic lawmakers, defended the proposed removal of Russian aluminum behemoth United Co. Rusal from the administration's blacklist as evidence of a successful sanctions strategy. 

 
Nine West Receives Court Approval for $22 Million Loan

The judge presiding over Nine West Holdings Inc.'s bankruptcy authorized the company to borrow another $22 million after it reached an agreement with junior creditors who are challenging its chapter 11 exit proposal. 

 
Postmedia Names Andrew MacLeod CEO

Postmedia Network Canada's Chief Operating Officer Andrew MacLeod will become chief executive, replacing Paul Godfrey, who remains executive chairman. 

 
Fiat Warns of $800 Million in Costs Related to Emissions Settlement

Fiat Chrysler will spend up to $800 million to settle allegations that it used "defeat devices" to pass emissions tests. 

 
Trade Concerns Hurt 4th Quarter PC Shipments

Processor shortages and trade-related concerns about the U.S. and China hurt the fourth-quarter PC market, according to industry trackers Gartner Inc. (IT) and International Data Corp. Worldwide PC shipments fell 4.3% to 68.6 million units. 

 
Owner of National Enquirer Refinances Debt

American Media LLC said it refinanced its existing debt by raising $460 million in fresh loans 

 
SemGroup, KKR Team Up to Buy Meritage Midstream

KKR & Co. and SemGroup are teaming up on energy infrastructure investments in Canada and launching a new joint venture that will purchase an oil and gas pipeline company for $449 million.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48pShanghai rebar inches down on weak demand concerns
RE
09:27pTrump's attorney general nominee to recuse from AT&T-Time Warner appeal
RE
09:25pJ&J raises U.S. prices on around two dozen drugs
RE
09:24pWARREN BUFFETT : U.S. judge lets Buffett's Dairy Queen sue W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pOil prices dip as worries over economic slowdown return
RE
08:51pInvestment bank Perella Weinberg plans to name Peter Weinberg as CEO
RE
08:29pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Cage-free eggs could cost even more with new California law
PU
08:29pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : USDA confirms virulent Newcastle Disease in third commercial chicken flock in California
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
5Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.