Amazon's IMDb Launches Free Streaming-Video Service

Amazon.com Inc. launched its first advertising-supported streaming-video channel, the e-commerce giant's latest effort to grab a larger share of the ad market.

Activision Blizzard Splits With 'Destiny' Studio

The videogame publisher is cutting ties with Bungie, the studio behind one of its biggest hits, a surprise move that dented its stock and added to questions about the company's 2019 release slate.

Ghosn's Lawyer Said He Developed a Fever in Jail, Is Feeling Better

Carlos Ghosn developed a fever while in a Tokyo jail but was feeling better Friday morning, his lawyer said, after the former Nissan chief's wife pressed Japanese authorities for information on his health.

Mnuchin Defends Plan to Remove Russian Aluminum Giant From Sanctions Blacklist

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, under fire from Democratic lawmakers, defended the proposed removal of Russian aluminum behemoth United Co. Rusal from the administration's blacklist as evidence of a successful sanctions strategy.

Nine West Receives Court Approval for $22 Million Loan

The judge presiding over Nine West Holdings Inc.'s bankruptcy authorized the company to borrow another $22 million after it reached an agreement with junior creditors who are challenging its chapter 11 exit proposal.

Ford Shutting Down Mobility Startup Chariot

Ford Motor Co. is shutting down private-shuttle service Chariot, ending one of its efforts to diversify itself as a "mobility" company.

Postmedia Names Andrew MacLeod CEO

Postmedia Network Canada's Chief Operating Officer Andrew MacLeod will become chief executive, replacing Paul Godfrey, who remains executive chairman.

Fiat Warns of $800 Million in Costs Related to Emissions Settlement

Fiat Chrysler will spend up to $800 million to settle allegations that it used "defeat devices" to pass emissions tests.

Trade Concerns Hurt 4th Quarter PC Shipments

Processor shortages and trade-related concerns about the U.S. and China hurt the fourth-quarter PC market, according to industry trackers Gartner Inc. (IT) and International Data Corp. Worldwide PC shipments fell 4.3% to 68.6 million units.

Owner of National Enquirer Refinances Debt

American Media LLC said it refinanced its existing debt by raising $460 million in fresh loans