Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Amazon's IMDb Launches Free Streaming-Video Service

Amazon.com Inc. launched its first advertising-supported streaming-video channel, the e-commerce giant's latest effort to grab a larger share of the ad market. 

 
Activision Blizzard Splits With 'Destiny' Studio

The videogame publisher is cutting ties with Bungie, the studio behind one of its biggest hits, a surprise move that dented its stock and added to questions about the company's 2019 release slate. 

 
Ghosn's Lawyer Said He Developed a Fever in Jail, Is Feeling Better

Carlos Ghosn developed a fever while in a Tokyo jail but was feeling better Friday morning, his lawyer said, after the former Nissan chief's wife pressed Japanese authorities for information on his health. 

 
Mnuchin Defends Plan to Remove Russian Aluminum Giant From Sanctions Blacklist

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, under fire from Democratic lawmakers, defended the proposed removal of Russian aluminum behemoth United Co. Rusal from the administration's blacklist as evidence of a successful sanctions strategy. 

 
Nine West Receives Court Approval for $22 Million Loan

The judge presiding over Nine West Holdings Inc.'s bankruptcy authorized the company to borrow another $22 million after it reached an agreement with junior creditors who are challenging its chapter 11 exit proposal. 

 
Ford Shutting Down Mobility Startup Chariot

Ford Motor Co. is shutting down private-shuttle service Chariot, ending one of its efforts to diversify itself as a "mobility" company. 

 
Postmedia Names Andrew MacLeod CEO

Postmedia Network Canada's Chief Operating Officer Andrew MacLeod will become chief executive, replacing Paul Godfrey, who remains executive chairman. 

 
Fiat Warns of $800 Million in Costs Related to Emissions Settlement

Fiat Chrysler will spend up to $800 million to settle allegations that it used "defeat devices" to pass emissions tests. 

 
Trade Concerns Hurt 4th Quarter PC Shipments

Processor shortages and trade-related concerns about the U.S. and China hurt the fourth-quarter PC market, according to industry trackers Gartner Inc. (IT) and International Data Corp. Worldwide PC shipments fell 4.3% to 68.6 million units. 

 
Owner of National Enquirer Refinances Debt

American Media LLC said it refinanced its existing debt by raising $460 million in fresh loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46pAlphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
RE
11:39pJapan likely to revise proposed budget due to wage-data errors
RE
11:35pSingapore fuel oil inventories drop to six-week low; net import volumes up
RE
11:33pDollar slips on Fed chief's 'patient' comments
RE
11:32pDollar slips on Fed chief's 'patient' comments
RE
11:17pMEXICAN PORTS SEE BOTTLENECKS AS FUEL DISTRIBUTION SLOWS : traders
RE
11:16pMalaysia's November factory output up 2.5 percent year-on-year, above forecast
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:59pJapan labour ministry says it underreported regular wages since 2004
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Pricing of USD 15.5 Billion Notes

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.